Errors, bugs, questions - page 1265

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U. programmers, why do I sometimes have to resort to : File/profile/default. And all the graphs appear, with all the work? What does this have to do with it?
 
A100:

And related to previous post Execution error in build 1036

instead of A::EventKillTimer() it calls ::EventKillTimer()

build 1014 logs "1" as expected

Significant difference (!)

Thank you for contacting us, all questions are being dealt with
 
BlackTomcat:
As for the mouse, many convenient and quick MT functions are on the right mouse button, but the tablet does not understand that I poke it with my right hand finger. :)) Many of these functions are in drop-down menus, but this way of accessing them noticeably reduces speed.

Give me an example ? Long tap = right mouse button, haven't noticed any problem (checked context menu on chart and Library and Journal tabs)

On MetaEditor the biggest inconvenience so far caused by the fact that scrolling with fingers in the code window does not work! But even Notepad by Microsoft can do it. :) So there is something to work on.

Describe in more detail, please. I have not managed to reproduce it yet. What build of the terminal do you have?

We will look at the other questions.

 
alexl:

Give me an example ? Long tap = right mouse button, no problem noticed (checked context menu on chart and Library and Journal tabs)

Describe in more detail, please. Couldn't reproduce it yet. What build of the terminal do you have ?

Hello!
Thank you for your feedback. :)
About the long press on the screen being similar to right-clicking - that's my "slip-up", I wasn't aware of that. Sorry, it really does work. My apologies.
As for the build, it's 1035. It updates automatically. Apparently the DC I work with has this extreme version.

UPD: In more detail, in ME in the Navigator window finger scrolling works, in the Tools window too, but not in the code window.
 

Am I the only one who has most of the MetaQuotes-Demo quotes missing?

And EAs are giving out empty symbols (10021) "No prices"?

Suppose there are no prices - why is the pending order not deleted?

 
A100:

Am I the only one who has most of the MetaQuotes-Demo quotes missing?

No, you are not the only one. I'm missing too.
[Deleted]  
A100:

Am I the only one who has most of the MetaQuotes-Demo quotes missing?

And EAs are giving out empty symbols (10021) "No prices"?

Well, let's assume "No prices", then why the pending order is not deleted?

Yesterday morning not all quotes were coming in, there were two asc prices at the same time, I wrote to Service Desk - no answer yet... I have not got any answer yet...
 
A100:

Am I the only one who has most of the MetaQuotes-Demo quotes missing?

And EAs are giving out empty symbols (10021) "No prices"?

Suppose there are no prices - why is the pending order not deleted?

That is all. It is fixed. Now all quotes are displayed.
[Deleted]  
barabashkakvn:
That's it. It's fixed. All the quotes are now displayed.
What are these jokes about?
 
Tapochun:
What do these jokes have to do with anything?
I don't think it's a joke. Most likely routine work on the servers.
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