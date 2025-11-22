Errors, bugs, questions - page 1265
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And related to previous post Execution error in build 1036
instead of A::EventKillTimer() it calls ::EventKillTimer()
build 1014 logs "1" as expected
Significant difference (!)
As for the mouse, many convenient and quick MT functions are on the right mouse button, but the tablet does not understand that I poke it with my right hand finger. :)) Many of these functions are in drop-down menus, but this way of accessing them noticeably reduces speed.
Give me an example ? Long tap = right mouse button, haven't noticed any problem (checked context menu on chart and Library and Journal tabs)
Describe in more detail, please. I have not managed to reproduce it yet. What build of the terminal do you have?
We will look at the other questions.
Give me an example ? Long tap = right mouse button, no problem noticed (checked context menu on chart and Library and Journal tabs)
Describe in more detail, please. Couldn't reproduce it yet. What build of the terminal do you have ?
Thank you for your feedback. :)
About the long press on the screen being similar to right-clicking - that's my "slip-up", I wasn't aware of that. Sorry, it really does work. My apologies.
As for the build, it's 1035. It updates automatically. Apparently the DC I work with has this extreme version.
UPD: In more detail, in ME in the Navigator window finger scrolling works, in the Tools window too, but not in the code window.
Am I the only one who has most of the MetaQuotes-Demo quotes missing?
And EAs are giving out empty symbols (10021) "No prices"?
Suppose there are no prices - why is the pending order not deleted?
Am I the only one who has most of the MetaQuotes-Demo quotes missing?
Am I the only one who has most of the MetaQuotes-Demo quotes missing?
And EAs are giving out empty symbols (10021) "No prices"?
Well, let's assume "No prices", then why the pending order is not deleted?
Am I the only one who has most of the MetaQuotes-Demo quotes missing?
And EAs are giving out empty symbols (10021) "No prices"?
Suppose there are no prices - why is the pending order not deleted?
That's it. It's fixed. All the quotes are now displayed.
What do these jokes have to do with anything?