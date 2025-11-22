Errors, bugs, questions - page 1266
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I don't think it's a joke. More likely planned work on the servers.
Dak that's the thing, I don't think it's a joke (although the two asc lines look like a joke)... и... if the work is scheduled, I think you should let people know... in case someone has something...
Dak that's the thing, I don't think it's a joke (although the two asc lines look like a joke)... и... if the work is scheduled, I think you should let people know... in case someone has something...
Two Ask lines are definitely not a joke. Although someone had it and promised to fix it in the new build. Have you ever contacted Service Desk?
First things first...
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and trading strategy testing
Bugs, bugs, questions
Tapochun, 2015.01.09 16:03Yesterday morning not all quotes were coming in, there were two asc prices at the same time, wrote to servicedesk - no answer yet as to why... Then they fixed it, but...
First things first...
Maybe it's not Ask but Last (last price line) ? In Properties(F8) you can set colours and display.
That's the one I'd forgotten about, thank you, yes, that's probably true... then the other question is, why did it appear in the first place? Wasn't there before and didn't think about it. It was also noticed that the flipper (as we found out) is standing still and the bid and ask prices are moving... It's not clear either....
Hi all, here's the problem, during optimisation the laptop falls asleep, in the power settings I set the profile "high productivity", wherever there were options to sleep, installed never, looked in the event log (as once advised here) I have the following written:
Hi all, here's the problem, during optimisation the laptop falls asleep, in the power settings I set the profile "high productivity", wherever there were options to sleep, installed never, looked in the event log (as once advised here) I have the following written:
Colleagues, thanks, I've read it all (translated it), what to do? ))
i took the cooler to the shop 2 months ago to get it cleaned, change the thermopattern
Colleagues, thanks, I've read it all (translated it), what to do? ))
i took the cooler to the shop 2 months ago to get it cleaned, change the thermopattern