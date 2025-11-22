Errors, bugs, questions - page 1266

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barabashkakvn:
I don't think it's a joke. More likely planned work on the servers.

Dak that's the thing, I don't think it's a joke (although the two asc lines look like a joke)... и... if the work is scheduled, I think you should let people know... in case someone has something...

 
Tapochun:

Dak that's the thing, I don't think it's a joke (although the two asc lines look like a joke)... и... if the work is scheduled, I think you should let people know... in case someone has something...

Two asc lines is definitely not a joke. Although I think someone had it and promised to fix it in the new build. Have you contacted Service Desk?
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Vinin:
Two Ask lines are definitely not a joke. Although someone had it and promised to fix it in the new build. Have you ever contacted Service Desk?

First things first...

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and trading strategy testing

Bugs, bugs, questions

Tapochun, 2015.01.09 16:03

Yesterday morning not all quotes were coming in, there were two asc prices at the same time, wrote to servicedesk - no answer yet as to why... Then they fixed it, but...

 
Tapochun:

First things first...

Maybe it's not Ask, but Last (last price line) ? In Properties(F8) you can set the colours and display.
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tol64:
Maybe it's not Ask but Last (last price line) ? In Properties(F8) you can set colours and display.

That's the one I'd forgotten about, thank you, yes, that's probably true... then the other question is, why did it appear in the first place? Wasn't there before and didn't think about it. It was also noticed that the flipper (as we found out) is standing still and the bid and ask prices are moving... It's not clear either....

 
MQL5 scale of seconds. Incorrect marking of the scale is occurring. One second has 1014 msec, which results in missing seconds. As a result, OnTimer() does not work correctly. And in general the timeline is crooked. (Code and printout attached). Surprisingly, on one of the VPS's this effect is almost non-existent! Within 15msec, but not a second! What is this glitch, Windows or MQL5 ?
Files:
testTime.zip  23 kb
 

Hi all, here's the problem, during optimisation the laptop falls asleep, in the power settings I set the profile "high productivity", wherever there were options to sleep, installed never, looked in the event log (as once advised here) I have the following written:

Screenshot

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thejobber:

Hi all, here's the problem, during optimisation the laptop falls asleep, in the power settings I set the profile "high productivity", wherever there were options to sleep, installed never, looked in the event log (as once advised here) I have the following written:

Heated to 96 *C... that's a bit much...
 

Colleagues, thanks, I've read it all (translated it), what to do? ))

i took the cooler to the shop 2 months ago to get it cleaned, change the thermopattern

 
thejobber:

Colleagues, thanks, I've read it all (translated it), what to do? ))

i took the cooler to the shop 2 months ago to get it cleaned, change the thermopattern

I still need to replace the notebook. )
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