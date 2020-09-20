ChartOpen return value 0 in Strategy Tester
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Good day everyone,
I'm new to MQL coding. The code below if I run in Strategy Tester, the ChartOpen returns value 0 and no new chart is open. But if I ran in live chart in demo account, new chart GBPUSD is created and the new chart ID is successfully return as non zero value.
The result when I run in Strategy Tester is attached below. The error code returns is '4103' which says cannot open file. I don't understand here. I'm opening a chart not a file.
The result when I run in live chart in demo account is attached below. Successfully opens new chart and returns non zero value for chart ID.
Can anyone please guide me what did I code wrong over here. How can I make the ChartOpen works in Strategy Tester? Any help or suggestion is kindly appreciated. Thanks everyone.