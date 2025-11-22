Errors, bugs, questions - page 620
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I remember it, but I cannot understand. It is clear that a pending Buy Limit order is opened when its level is reached by the Ask price. Therefore, at that moment the current Bid price is at an unacceptable distance from the SL (also executed at the Bid) measured earlier as the strike price (i.e. Ask price at the moment of execution) - Stop Level. The only thing you can try to explain this with is that it is not known in advance what the execution price of the Bid at the time of execution will be. If that is the intention - ok, everything is clear, thanks for the detailed post.
No, think about it.
You put a stop-loss order. Then the price approaches this stop-loss.
You don't really have a "oops, the price is getting closer to the stop level, we have to move the stop loss immediately" question in your mind ))
You don't really get the "oops, the price is getting closer to the stop level, we have to move the stop loss immediately" question.)
First things first.
Are we talking about stops in buy orders or pending buy orders?
I would like to know more details about the new properties available in the new build(572), namely:
6. MQL5: Добавлены свойства торгового инструмента - SYMBOL_SESSION_*.
There is no description in the help yet, and I haven't been able to find out myself, as all return values are at zeros:
I would like to know more details about the new properties available in the new build(572), namely:
There is no description in the help yet, and I haven't been able to find out myself, as all return values are at zeros:
The description in the help is already being prepared.
I would like to know more details about the new properties available in the new build(572), namely:
There is no description in the help yet, and I haven't been able to find out myself, as all return values are at zeros:
The description can be found in the online version of the Documentation - https://www.mql5.com/ru/docs/constants/environment_state/marketinfoconstants:
SYMBOL_SESSION_VOLUME
Total volume of trades in the current session
double
SYMBOL_SESSION_TURNOVER
Total turnover in the current session
double
SYMBOL_SESSION_INTEREST
Total volume of open positions
double
SYMBOL_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS_VOLUME
Total volume of buy orders at the moment
double
SYMBOL_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS_VOLUME
Total volume of sell orders at the moment
double
SYMBOL_SESSION_OPEN
Session open price
double
SYMBOL_SESSION_CLOSE
Close price
double
SYMBOL_SESSION_AW
Session weighted average price
double
SYMBOL_SESSION_PRICE_SETTLEMENT
Price for the current session
double
SYMBOL_SESSION_PRICE_LIMIT_MIN
Minimum allowed price for the session
double
SYMBOL_SESSION_PRICE_LIMIT_MAX
Maximum allowed price per session
double
A description is available in the online version of the Documentation - https://www.mql5.com/ru/docs/constants/environment_state/marketinfoconstants:
Alexander 2012.01.11 08:48 #
Thank you. Tried to search the site, no luck.
I'm shocked. Either the printer only outputs the whole part, or division has been cancelled.
I'm shocked. Either the print only outputs the whole part, or the deletions have been cancelled.