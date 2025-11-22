Errors, bugs, questions - page 620

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-Alexey-:
I remember it, but I cannot understand. It is clear that a pending Buy Limit order is opened when its level is reached by the Ask price. Therefore, at that moment the current Bid price is at an unacceptable distance from the SL (also executed at the Bid) measured earlier as the strike price (i.e. Ask price at the moment of execution) - Stop Level. The only thing you can try to explain this with is that it is not known in advance what the execution price of the Bid at the time of execution will be. If that is the intention - ok, everything is clear, thanks for the detailed post.

No, think about it.

You put a stop-loss order. Then the price approaches this stop-loss.

You don't really have a "oops, the price is getting closer to the stop level, we have to move the stop loss immediately" question in your mind ))

 
sergeev:

You don't really get the "oops, the price is getting closer to the stop level, we have to move the stop loss immediately" question.)

Sure it does. Many people do. :))
 
sergeev:

First things first.

Are we talking about stops in buy orders or pending buy orders?

I don't think it's a market order anymore.)
 
Can you make ChartPriceOnDropped() andChartTimeOnDropped() work in indicators?
Документация по MQL5: Операции с графиками / ChartPriceOnDropped
Документация по MQL5: Операции с графиками / ChartPriceOnDropped
  • www.mql5.com
Операции с графиками / ChartPriceOnDropped - Документация по MQL5
 

I would like to know more details about the new properties available in the new build(572), namely:

6. MQL5: Добавлены свойства торгового инструмента - SYMBOL_SESSION_*.

There is no description in the help yet, and I haven't been able to find out myself, as all return values are at zeros:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Script program start function                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
  {
   Symbol_Session_();
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| СВОЙСТВА_SYMBOL_SESSION_*                                        |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void Symbol_Session_()
  {
   int DEALS=(int)SymbolInfoInteger(_Symbol,SYMBOL_SESSION_DEALS);
   int SELL_ORDERS=(int)SymbolInfoInteger(_Symbol,SYMBOL_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS);
   int BUY_ORDERS=(int)SymbolInfoInteger(_Symbol,SYMBOL_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS);
//---
   double AW=SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol,SYMBOL_SESSION_AW);
   double BUY_ORDERS_VOLUME=SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol,SYMBOL_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS_VOLUME);
   double CLOSE=SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol,SYMBOL_SESSION_CLOSE);
   double INTEREST=SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol,SYMBOL_SESSION_INTEREST);
   double OPEN=SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol,SYMBOL_SESSION_OPEN);
   double PRICE_LIMIT_MAX=SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol,SYMBOL_SESSION_PRICE_LIMIT_MAX);
   double PRICE_LIMIT_MIN=SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol,SYMBOL_SESSION_PRICE_LIMIT_MIN);
   double PRICE_SETTLEMENT=SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol,SYMBOL_SESSION_PRICE_SETTLEMENT);
   double SELL_ORDERS_VOLUME=SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol,SYMBOL_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS_VOLUME);
   double TURNOVER=SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol,SYMBOL_SESSION_TURNOVER);
   double VOLUME=SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol,SYMBOL_SESSION_VOLUME);
//---
   Comment("SYMBOL_SESSION_*","\n",
           "--------------------------------------------","\n",
           "DEALS: ",DEALS,"\n",
           "SELL_ORDERS: ",SELL_ORDERS,"\n",
           "BUY_ORDERS: ",BUY_ORDERS,"\n",
           "AW: ",AW,"\n",
           "BUY_ORDERS_VOLUME: ",BUY_ORDERS_VOLUME,"\n",
           "CLOSE: ",CLOSE,"\n",
           "INTEREST: ",INTEREST,"\n",
           "OPEN: ",OPEN,"\n",
           "PRICE_LIMIT_MAX: ",PRICE_LIMIT_MAX,"\n",
           "PRICE_LIMIT_MIN: ",PRICE_LIMIT_MIN,"\n",
           "PRICE_SETTLEMENT: ",PRICE_SETTLEMENT,"\n",
           "SELL_ORDERS_VOLUME: ",SELL_ORDERS_VOLUME,"\n",
           "TURNOVER: ",TURNOVER,"\n",
           "VOLUME: ",VOLUME
          );
  }
 
tol64:

I would like to know more details about the new properties available in the new build(572), namely:

There is no description in the help yet, and I haven't been able to find out myself, as all return values are at zeros:

This is trading session information for exchange instruments - of little applicability to Forex.
The description in the help is already being prepared.
Документация по MQL5: Получение рыночной информации / SymbolInfoSessionQuote
Документация по MQL5: Получение рыночной информации / SymbolInfoSessionQuote
  • www.mql5.com
Получение рыночной информации / SymbolInfoSessionQuote - Документация по MQL5
 
tol64:

I would like to know more details about the new properties available in the new build(572), namely:

There is no description in the help yet, and I haven't been able to find out myself, as all return values are at zeros:

The description can be found in the online version of the Documentation - https://www.mql5.com/ru/docs/constants/environment_state/marketinfoconstants:

SYMBOL_SESSION_VOLUME

Total volume of trades in the current session

double

SYMBOL_SESSION_TURNOVER

Total turnover in the current session

double

SYMBOL_SESSION_INTEREST

Total volume of open positions

double

SYMBOL_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS_VOLUME

Total volume of buy orders at the moment

double

SYMBOL_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS_VOLUME

Total volume of sell orders at the moment

double

SYMBOL_SESSION_OPEN

Session open price

double

SYMBOL_SESSION_CLOSE

Close price

double

SYMBOL_SESSION_AW

Session weighted average price

double

SYMBOL_SESSION_PRICE_SETTLEMENT

Price for the current session

double

SYMBOL_SESSION_PRICE_LIMIT_MIN

Minimum allowed price for the session

double

SYMBOL_SESSION_PRICE_LIMIT_MAX

Maximum allowed price per session

double

Документация по MQL5: Стандартные константы, перечисления и структуры / Состояние окружения / Информация об инструменте
Документация по MQL5: Стандартные константы, перечисления и структуры / Состояние окружения / Информация об инструменте
  • www.mql5.com
Стандартные константы, перечисления и структуры / Состояние окружения / Информация об инструменте - Документация по MQL5
 
Rosh:

A description is available in the online version of the Documentation - https://www.mql5.com/ru/docs/constants/environment_state/marketinfoconstants:

Alexander 2012.01.11 08:48 #

Thank you. Tried to search the site, no luck.

 

I'm shocked. Either the printer only outputs the whole part, or division has been cancelled.

//| Script program start function                                    |
void OnStart()
  {
   int i;
   double   a,b ;
   for(i=0;i<10;i++)
      {
         a=1/2;
         b=1/2;
         Print("a=",a," ","b=",b) ;
      }   
  }
 
ivandurak:

I'm shocked. Either the print only outputs the whole part, or the deletions have been cancelled.


First of all, you divide integers, so you get an integer, read about type conversion https://www.mql5.com/ru/docs/basis/types/casting
Документация по MQL5: Основы языка / Типы данных / Приведение типов
Документация по MQL5: Основы языка / Типы данных / Приведение типов
  • www.mql5.com
Основы языка / Типы данных / Приведение типов - Документация по MQL5
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