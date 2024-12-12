Create Objects
For better understanding
Daniel Cioca:
Hello! I have created a panel and on the panel I have placed several other objects( buttons etc).
When I place this panel on the chart it will go on top of other objects that are already on that chart.
But If I add another object, for example like a vertical line, it will go on top of this panel. ( I mean that I can see the line through this panel and also also if click a button on that panel that is in the same place where that line is, it will select that line, not the button)
How can I make that this panel will stay on top when I add other objects also un that chart? Thanks
Look for object properties: OBJPROP_BACK and OBJPROP_ZORDER
Ok, so I have to draw any other object in the back...no other way around this..thanks
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Hello! I have created a panel and on the panel I have placed several other objects( buttons etc).
When I place this panel on the chart it will go on top of other objects that are already on that chart.
But If I add another object, for example like a vertical line, it will go on top of this panel. ( I mean that I can see the line through this panel and also also if click a button on that panel that is in the same place where that line is, it will select that line, not the button)
How can I make that this panel will stay on top when I add other objects also un that chart? Thanks