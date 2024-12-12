Create Objects

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Hello! I have created a panel and on the panel I have placed several other objects( buttons etc).

When I place this panel on the chart it will go on top of other objects that are already on that chart.

But If I add another object, for example like a vertical line, it will go on top of this panel. ( I mean that I can see the line through this panel and also also if click a button on that panel that is in the same place where that line is, it will select that line, not the button)

How can I make that this panel will stay on top when I add other objects also un that chart? Thanks

 
Screen Shot For better understanding
 
Daniel Cioca:

Hello! I have created a panel and on the panel I have placed several other objects( buttons etc).

When I place this panel on the chart it will go on top of other objects that are already on that chart.

But If I add another object, for example like a vertical line, it will go on top of this panel. ( I mean that I can see the line through this panel and also also if click a button on that panel that is in the same place where that line is, it will select that line, not the button)

How can I make that this panel will stay on top when I add other objects also un that chart? Thanks

Look for object properties: OBJPROP_BACK and  OBJPROP_ZORDER

 
Amir Yacoby #:

Look for object properties: OBJPROP_BACK and  OBJPROP_ZORDER

I did..and the panel is placed on top of everything on the chart. But once another grafic element is added to the chart, it will go on top of the panel

 
Daniel Cioca #:
But once another grafic element is added to the chart, it will go on top of the panel

Not by MT5 computer now, if I remember correctly, you can check on MT5 the property of the background on that other graphical element - right click upon it and properties. 

 
Ok, so I have to draw any other object in the back...no other way around this..thanks
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