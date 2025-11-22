Errors, bugs, questions - page 1215
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cleared the cache.
didn't help.
cleared the cache.
didn't help.
Have you checked the shared folder of all terminals? Maybe there is a configuration file there. It's common to all terminals.
empty
Good day
I took a terminal from VTB24 and used it to connect to the Alpari server
I have changed the terminal name in the main window but the symbols window has remained the same.
And it would be nice to have such functionality in MT4 (server name at the top of the window instead of the one this version of the terminal was originally compiled for)
I frequently switch to other servers, it would be helpful to have such an information.
Good day
I took a terminal from VTB24 and used it to connect to the Alpari server
I have changed the terminal name in the main window but the symbols window has remained the same.
And it would be nice to have such functionality in MT4 (server name at the top of the window instead of the one this version of the terminal was originally compiled for)
I frequently switch to other servers, it would be helpful to have such an information.
Try installing a single terminal from MetaQuotes. And use this terminal to connect to different trading servers.
Compilation error ##
And in MT4 it would be nice to have such functionality (server name at the top of the window, not who this version of the terminal was originally compiled to).
I often have to switch to other servers and it would be helpful to have such information.