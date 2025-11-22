Errors, bugs, questions - page 1217
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There is a simple script (MT4) that outputs the closing time of an order before and after it is closed.Result at customer(711 build):
I have the result (711-719 build):UPD: this only happens when I give the compiled product. If I pass the source, no such problems, everything works like clockwork.
Use the following construction for OrderCloseTime,OrderOpenTime and OrderExpiration functions to work in the current build:
Thanks for the message, fixed, please wait for the new build (planned for tomorrow).
Use the following construction for OrderCloseTime,OrderOpenTime and OrderExpiration functions to work in the current build:
it doesn't work like this, there are objects on the graph:
Yeah, that shit doesn't pass true:
OH HORROR, and so returns -1:
HOW TO LIVE?
the objects on the tester's graph are there.
someone check the code on the 719 build.
Does it work?
someone check the code on the 719 build.
Does it work?
I'll have a look now...
P.S. Checked in 719 build with script. It works.
here's the deal:
1. I open a new chart
2. create an object
3. Copy the object name (already created by the Expert Advisor) from another chart
4. change the object name by copying it to the new chart
5. launch the script
6. obtain the result: