Errors, bugs, questions - page 1220
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Error in description or implementation '\n'
Result: 10 and the description says 13
https://www.mql5.com/ru/docs/basis/types/integer/symbolconstants
You cannot resize(ArrayResize) an array of const pointers , while const refers to a pointer, not an arrayand not const you can. What's the difference?
Memory leakage,
Result:
but... XYZ object - was not created! Since sometimes className is specified correctly, the error is probably not just in the name
Execution error: crash
build 989
Why doesn't this option work in MQL?
Execution error: crash
build 969
Good afternoon, am I the only one with this picture on the site or does everyone have it?)
Why doesn't this option work in MQL?
Otherwise const could not be made computable
Error
Challenge:
Leads to a message in the logbook:
HistoryBase 'RTS-12.14' 1 invalid bars removed
I'm fed up with this error. Amongst other things, it's also loading up the communication channel.
The same error appears for other, unidentified reasons.
But, interestingly, it doesn't appear on many other instruments. It appears the most on the RTS futures.
I wrote to servicedesk a few months ago - no reply(Request started: 2014.07.28 13:41, #1046215).
I am attaching the code of the induke that causes this error on every tick of the current (and past) RTS futures (demo account with broker "O..."):
Is this a bug in the terminal? Or at the broker? Or me?
What should I do? How can I know number of bars on D1 timeframe otherwise?