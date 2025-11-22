Errors, bugs, questions - page 1216
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Is anyone having problems with the Cloudstorage MK?
I'm not getting the files updated.
I.e. I edit the code on one machine, fix it, and update it on the other machine.
Result - the log says "updated successfully", the file is not updated.
The "differences" menu clearly shows the differences between local and saved copy.
For administration request #1069351, Started: 2014.09.20 09:45
Does anyone have a problem with CloudStorage MK?
My files don't update.
I.e. I edit code on one machine, fix it, and update it on the other machine.
Result - the log says "updated successfully", the file is not updated.
The "differences" menu clearly shows the differences between local and saved copy.
For administration request #1069351, Started: 2014.09.20 09:45
After updating on those files (or folders) that have an exclamation mark in the corner, select "undo changes" and everything will be ok.
I understand it's a trick to manually confirm changes... So you don't accidentally update the right file.
After updating on those files (or folders) with a question mark in the corner, select "undo changes" and everything will be OK.
I understand this is a trick to manually confirm changes... So as not to accidentally update the right file.
Thank you very much.
It's not intuitive in general, it needs improvement.
Thank you very much.
It's not intuitive at all, it needs tweaking.
I agree. It took me a long time to figure out how it worked, too.
ZS: I'm more lacking "exclude" button. "Add" is there, but "exclude" is not. To delete a file from storage, I have to delete it(!!!) on my computer first.
I agree. It took me a long time to figure out how it worked, too.
ZS: I miss the "exclude" button more. The "Add" button is there, but the "Exclude" button isn't. To delete a file from the repository, I have to delete it(!!!) on my computer first.
In MetaEditor, when right-clicking in the Navigator, there are two commands: "Delete" and"MQL5 Storage" - "Delete".
I don't catch what you mean, but myMQL5 Storage- Delete command physically deletes the file, not fromStorage. Is it a bug?
What I mean is that you make changes on your computer first (add or delete) and only then update the situation in the repository. And this is correct - there is no direct access to the storage. So the "Exclude" command would also be very dangerous.
OK. The only thing I don't understand is the difference between these buttons. So they have the same function and are not different? Why do I need the second one then?
Question removed - I've read the help.
Why has the spread on my MetaTrader5 demo account, EURUSD, dropped so much? Last month it dropped to 1-3 pips (0.00001 pip). In reality, there are no such offers. All year it was 8-16 pips, and then it collapsed like that... Sorry if the question has already been asked, then paste the link.
There is a simple script (MT4) that outputs the closing time of an order before and after it is closed.Result at customer(711 build):
Result for me (711-719 build):UPD: this only happens when I give the compiled product. If I pass the source, no such problems, everything works like clockwork.