Errors, bugs, questions - page 1216

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Is anyone having problems with the Cloudstorage MK?
I'm not getting the files updated.

I.e. I edit the code on one machine, fix it, and update it on the other machine.
Result - the log says "updated successfully", the file is not updated.
The "differences" menu clearly shows the differences between local and saved copy.

For administration request #1069351, Started: 2014.09.20 09:45

 
fyords:

Does anyone have a problem with CloudStorage MK?
My files don't update.

I.e. I edit code on one machine, fix it, and update it on the other machine.
Result - the log says "updated successfully", the file is not updated.
The "differences" menu clearly shows the differences between local and saved copy.

For administration request #1069351, Started: 2014.09.20 09:45

After updating on those files (or folders) that have an exclamation mark in the corner, select "undo changes" and everything will be ok.

I understand it's a trick to manually confirm changes... So you don't accidentally update the right file.

 
MigVRN:

After updating on those files (or folders) with a question mark in the corner, select "undo changes" and everything will be OK.

I understand this is a trick to manually confirm changes... So as not to accidentally update the right file.

Thank you very much.

It's not intuitive in general, it needs improvement.

 
fyords:

Thank you very much.

It's not intuitive at all, it needs tweaking.

I agree. It took me a long time to figure out how it worked, too.

ZS: I'm more lacking "exclude" button. "Add" is there, but "exclude" is not. To delete a file from storage, I have to delete it(!!!) on my computer first.

 
MigVRN:

I agree. It took me a long time to figure out how it worked, too.

ZS: I miss the "exclude" button more. The "Add" button is there, but the "Exclude" button isn't. To delete a file from the repository, I have to delete it(!!!) on my computer first.

There are two commands in MetaEditore: "Delete" and"MQL5 Storage" when right-clicking in the navigator.
I mean, everything is deleted from MetaEditor.
 
barabashkakvn:
In MetaEditor, when right-clicking in the Navigator, there are two commands: "Delete" and"MQL5 Storage" - "Delete".
I.e. everything is deleted from MetaEditor.
I don't know what you mean, but here the"MQL5 Storage" - "Delete" command deletes the file physically, not fromthe Storage. Is this a bug?
 
MigVRN:
I don't catch what you mean, but myMQL5 Storage- Delete command physically deletes the file, not fromStorage. Is it a bug?
What I mean is that first changes are made on the computer (add or delete) and only then the situation in the storage is updated. And this is correct - there is no direct access to Storage. So the Exclude command would also be very dangerous.
 
barabashkakvn:
What I mean is that you make changes on your computer first (add or delete) and only then update the situation in the repository. And this is correct - there is no direct access to the storage. So the "Exclude" command would also be very dangerous.

OK. The only thing I don't understand is the difference between these buttons. So they have the same function and are not different? Why do I need the second one then?

Question removed - I've read the help.

 
felix063:
Why has the spread on my MetaTrader5 demo account, EURUSD, dropped so much? Last month it dropped to 1-3 pips (0.00001 pip). In reality, there are no such offers. All year it was 8-16 pips, and then it collapsed like that... Sorry if the question has already been asked, then paste the link.
Guys, does anyone know about the spread? I haven't been here in a while, I feel like I missed something. I've had a quick look around the forum, but the questions just got bigger.)
 

There is a simple script (MT4) that outputs the closing time of an order before and after it is closed.

void OnStart()
  {
   int ticket=OrderSend(_Symbol,OP_SELL,0.1,Bid,10,0.0,0.0,"",1234);
   if(ticket>-1)
     {
      if(OrderSelect(ticket,SELECT_BY_TICKET))
        {
         Print("Order close time: ",TimeToString(OrderCloseTime()));
         OrderClose(ticket,0.1,Ask,10);
         if(OrderSelect(ticket,SELECT_BY_TICKET))
           {
            Print("Order close time: ",TimeToString(OrderCloseTime()));
           }
        }
     }
  }
Result at customer(711 build):
0       17:57:27.615    Script OrderCloseTime_test AUDUSD.m,H1: loaded successfully
0       17:57:27.617    OrderCloseTime_test AUDUSD.m,H1: initialized
2       17:57:27.986    OrderCloseTime_test AUDUSD.m,H1: open #75358777  sell 0.10 AUDUSD.m at 0.88714 ok
0       17:57:27.986    OrderCloseTime_test AUDUSD.m,H1: Order close time: 
2       17:57:28.332    OrderCloseTime_test AUDUSD.m,H1: close #75358777  sell 0.10 AUDUSD.m at 0.88714 at price 0.88733
0       17:57:28.332    OrderCloseTime_test AUDUSD.m,H1: Order close time: 
0       17:57:28.332    OrderCloseTime_test AUDUSD.m,H1: uninit reason 0
0       17:57:28.332    Script OrderCloseTime_test AUDUSD.m,H1: removed

Result for me (711-719 build):

0       12:12:17.978    Script OrderCloseTime_test EURUSD,Daily: loaded successfully
0       12:12:17.980    OrderCloseTime_test EURUSD,Daily: initialized
2       12:12:18.062    OrderCloseTime_test EURUSD,Daily: open #31733027  sell 0.10 EURUSD at 1.27610 ok
0       12:12:18.062    OrderCloseTime_test EURUSD,Daily: Order close time: 1970.01.01 00:00
2       12:12:18.138    OrderCloseTime_test EURUSD,Daily: close #31733027  sell 0.10 EURUSD at 1.27610 at price 1.27612
0       12:12:18.138    OrderCloseTime_test EURUSD,Daily: Order close time: 2014.10.09 12:12
0       12:12:18.138    OrderCloseTime_test EURUSD,Daily: uninit reason 0
0       12:12:18.138    Script OrderCloseTime_test EURUSD,Daily: removed
UPD: this only happens when I give the compiled product. If I pass the source, no such problems, everything works like clockwork.
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