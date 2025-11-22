Errors, bugs, questions - page 1213
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Shaitan? :)
I think it's a ghost.)
ZS: opens itself, UNDERSTANDING? ))
How are these files linked to each other?
they are not (except that the link and copyright are the same, but I don't think that's what you're asking),
the first is a script written yesterday-today, using a sandbox file
the second one is an EA written for old versions of the terminal, uses several standard indicators and one non-standard one
You may use any number of different files.
I must have misunderstood
in the meta-editor we have
press compile
we get the first file compiled and the second one, which was modified and not compiled, and the second file compiles faster than the one you pressed "Compile" in
Build 987. Compile error 256: undeclared identifierlike this But even so, if you add a lot of code, you get error 152: 't' - some operator expected
Orders are not positions. An order is an unexecuted order to open a position, a position is the result of executing an order.
I've been trading for years, but I didn't know there was such a difference, before it all used to be the same
A few days ago I made a search query in the terminal and here it is:
After that I made other queries, but this one seems to be lodged there, after restarting the terminal, it's there, I've already deleted it from this line
It's no use, it's stuck like a leaf on my ...heel.
Hello Dear Sirs! Please advise how to solve this problem. For a long time I had no problems with MT4, but now it opens and hangs, maybe some of you have experienced this? I have tried to install it again on my laptop, it works for a couple of minutes and then the same problem again.