Errors, bugs, questions - page 1212
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Oh, cool. Didn't know about this modifier. The most interesting thing is that it already works now. The compiler allows the declaration of a trashy function already now.
As I understand it, as long as it doesn't actually gut the function?
Greetings. Here's a question:
MT4, bulid 711.
I have been running a strategy tester since January 1, 2000. I have data from that time, all indicators (including self-written ones) work fine.
But the Expert Advisor receives ticks only since May 22, 2000.
Is it supposed to be like this? Or this parameter is set somewhere?
(With the same settings in MT5 - ticks are generated correctly, starting from the 1st of January)
When compiling, all files that are currently open in the editor are compiled.
Is it supposed to be like this or is there a setting somewhere that would compile only the file whose window is active?
ZS: MT4, build 670
Also when compiling scripts in the expert log is written: 2014.10.03 14:20:09.019 Compiling 'OTestInd'
instead of the name of the file being compiled.
When compiling, all files that are currently open in the editor are compiled.
When the Compile button is pressed, only the active file with all its include files is compiled. Please check again.
The "Compile" command on the tree/directory in the navigator compiles the files of the entire directory.
The internet started to get laggy and then a message popped up from a future feature))
The internet started to get laggy and then a message popped up from a future feature))
When the Compile button is pressed, only the active file with all its includes is compiled. Please check again.
The "Compile" command on the tree/directory in the navigator compiles the files of the entire directory.
I guess I didn't explain it right.
in the meta editor we have
press compile
we get the first file compiled and also the second one, which was modified and not compiled, and the second file compiles faster than the one you pressed "Compile" in the window
I must have misunderstood
in the meta-editor we have
press compile
we get the first file compiled and the second one, which was modified and not compiled, and the second file compiles faster than the one you pressed "Compile" in
It's very strange. I've intentionally changed two randomly opened files in editor (they have "*" in their names tabs, what says about existing unsaved changes), and compiled third file. There are messages in the log about the successful compilation only of the compiled file, but here's a strange thing - the other two, in which I have made changes, during the compilation of the selected file were saved and "*" after the file name on the tab disappeared.
and the compilation takes so long that it seems that all the files in the terminal directory are compiled.
And from time to time during compilation, the "Indicators" folder opens in the terminal navigator
I.e. the folder with scripts/advisors was open in the terminal navigator, press compile, the folder with scripts closes and the folder with indicators opens