Errors, bugs, questions - page 593
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Decided to look at one of my old developments and... Can you tell me what this error means?
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Initialization of the Expert Advisor is successful. When I try to open the info panel, I get a surprise. Where to look for the reason? ))
Decided to look at one of my old developments and... Can you tell me what this error means?
---
Initialization of the Expert Advisor is successful. When I try to open the info panel, I get a surprise. Where to look for the reason? ))
We have to localize the problem. In a similar situation, I put Prints and look where it flies out. And then either to servicedesk or on the forum. Or maybe you will find the error yourself.
I'll have to print where I haven't doprinted. )) Can't the developers tell from this picture code where the legs are growing from? We need a hint. Although a new code is always generated there. Here is another example:
We will have to print where not doprinted. )) Can't the developers tell from this picture code where the legs are growing from? We need a hint. Although a new code is always generated there. Here is another example:
The developers will in any case ask to localise everything, create an application in the SD, attach an expert and describe everything in as much detail as possible.
That's why they are developers (you know them) and telepaths are resting today. :)
To the developers.
After switching to the new build (555), the terminal has stopped saving the position (correct activity status) for "Tools", "Market Watch", "Tester" and"Data window".
After the terminal has been closed and opened again (not minimised, but closed) everything outside the main form disappears. As I understand, terminal thinks for some reason that trader did without these things. I have to go to menu and turn everything on again (good thing is that at least location is remembered).
The "Navigator" is located, as always, along with the charts in the main form window, it's fine.
The OS is Win XP32, Bild 555, I have two monitors. On one main window (on which navigator and charts), and on the second all above mentioned ("Tools", "Market Watch", "Tester" and "Data window").
PS
I cannot say about x64 and other OSes, I have no possibility to check it on two monitors.
After copying of a dynamic array some_ array_1 declared as some_ array_1[], which was not allocated memory, to a dynamic array some_ array_2[], which was allocated memory with ArrayResize(some_ array_2, some_ array_2_quantity), using operator ArrayCopy(some_ array_1, some_ array_2) it turns out that the number of elements in some_ array_1 is not 0, but some_ array_2_quantity. This is a serious error because the array some_ array_1[] is not allocated memory. Please fix it so that the array's size will not change by itself in this situation and the compiler will generate an error.
There is no error, the ArrayCopy function will allocate memory of the dynamic array by itself to the size of data being copied.
This is not a bug, but a feature.
There is no bug, the ArrayCopy function allocates the memory of the dynamic receiver array by itself.
This is not a bug, but a feature.
Because of this feature, it's easy to make algorithmic errors - either by accident or because the algorithm is flawed. And then you can never find and never know that there are errors. I've found an error only when I've translated a program into C++ because the compiler is an error-detecting assistant there. So I think it's more of a bug than a feature. IMHO!
How is it that TimeCurrent() is less than the last time series value?