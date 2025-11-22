Errors, bugs, questions - page 1151
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I have a problem with the StringConcatenate() function in MQL4. A block of zeros appears in the string. This can be seen when outputting the summary string to a file.
Here is what the terminal writes
2014.06.05 12:28:25.378 String_concat_test EURUSD,Daily: 3872 3872 ???????????????
2014.06.05 12:28:25.378 String_concat_test EURUSD,Daily: 3856 3856 ???????????????
2014.06.05 12:28:25.378 String_concat_test EURUSD,Daily: 3840 3840 ???????????????
2014.06.05 12:28:25.378 String_concat_test EURUSD,Daily: 3824 3824 0123456789ABCDEF0123456789ABCDEF0123456789ABCDEF0123456789ABCDEF0123456789ABCDEF0123456789ABCDEF0123456789ABCDEF0123456789ABCDEF0123456789ABCDEF0123456789ABCDEF0123456789ABCDEF0123456789ABCDEF0123456789ABCDEF0123456789ABCDEF0123456789ABCDEF0123456789ABCDEF0123456789ABCDEF0123456789ABCDEF0123456789ABCDEF0123456789ABCDEF0123456789ABCDEF0123456789ABCDEF0123456789ABCDEF0123456789ABCDEF0123456789ABCDEF0123456789ABCDEF0123456789ABCDEF0123456789ABCDEF0123456789ABCDEF0123
2014.06.05 12:28:25.378 String_concat_test EURUSD,Daily: 3808 3808 0123456789ABCDEF0123456789ABCDEF0123456789ABCDEF0123456789ABCDEF0123456789ABCDEF0123456789ABCDEF0123456789ABCDEF0123456789ABCDEF0123456789ABCDEF0123456789ABCDEF0123456789ABCDEF0123456789ABCDEF0123456789ABCDEF0123456789ABCDEF0123456789ABCDEF0123456789ABCDEF0123456789ABCDEF0123456789ABCDEF0123456789ABCDEF0123456789ABCDEF0123456789ABCDEF0123456789ABCDEF0123456789ABCDEF0123456789ABCDEF0123456789ABCDEF0123456789ABCDEF0123456789ABCDEF0123456789ABCDEF0123456789ABCDEF0123
2014.06.05 12:28:25.378 String_concat_test EURUSD,Daily: 3792 3792 0123456789ABCDEF0123456789ABCDEF0123456789ABCDEF0123456789ABCDEF0123456789ABCDEF0123456789ABCDEF0123456789ABCDEF0123456789ABCDEF0123456789ABCDEF0123456789ABCDEF0123456789ABCDEF0123456789ABCDEF0123456789ABCDEF0123456789ABCDEF0123456789ABCDEF0123456789ABCDEF0123456789ABCDEF0123456789ABCDEF0123456789ABCDEF0123456789ABCDEF0123456789ABCDEF0123456789ABCDEF0123456789ABCDEF0123456789ABCDEF0123456789ABCDEF0123456789ABCDEF0123456789ABCDEF0123456789ABCDEF0123456789ABCDEF0123
I have a problem with the StringConcatenate() function in MQL4. A block of zeros appears in the string. This can be seen when outputting the summary string to a file.
Please explain why in the Trading tab the current prices (this is the column Price to the right of SL/TP - not to be confused with the open price to the left of SL/TP!) for market positions and pending orders are shown differently for the same instrument, of the same type (e.g. buy)? The current price in the symbol should be the same, at least for several open orders it changes synchronously (coincides).
Because there is a Bid price and there is an Ask price:
In the picture, there is an open position(sell) and there are two pending orders(sell limit and buy limit). For an open position(sell) the current price Ask is specified. For asell limit the current price Bid is specified. For buy limit the currentAsk price is specified.
And it is only missing on the laptop. On a tablet and a PC, there is a Calendar tab.
When you start MT4 in the indicator, init() does not take place, because MarketInfo(xxx, MODE_TICKVALUE) returns zero (for all symbols). It's clear that the tick value is tied to the account currency, but the terminal displays windows even before the login. Then it turns out that no value-linked script will work properly? Is this a feature or a bug?
MetaTrader 4. Version: 4.00 Build 654.
Try to use Symbol() instead of xxx and use OnInit() instead of init():