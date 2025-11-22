Errors, bugs, questions - page 1146
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Actually, in the pluses, initialization of static members is moved outside the class. Only constants of integral types can be initialized inside the class.
It's actually about constants.
If we're talking about background URL recognition in the message body, it's not about regularity, it's just not scouring HTTPS resources for structured data.
Well, then in your case it's solved by replacing "https" with "http" before checking it. Leave the link itself with HTTPS for security reasons.
Renat:
Speaking about regular YouTube clips embedding function on the editor panel, you still get HTTP links of http://youtu.be/ZI67sr0RXzU type from YouTube for sharying even if you come in via HTTPS.
And if you click on the clip with PKM and click "Copy link" then the protocol will be appropriate.
HTTPS is the main protocol of the Internet (it will become the main protocol in HTTP 2.0) and it is stupid to ignore it.
The update is out and the announcement is forgotten(build 942). What did they do?
Some checkbox (Allow change of Signals settings) in program settings appeared in General tab. It's just not clear what it means.
Also found a new item:
The certificate hasn't been updated yet, so it looks like we'll just be guessing what these changes are until the 26th.
OK, I'll say it again. Integral types. Double cannot be set that way, at least according to the old standard.
Yes, I agree, I somehow didn't pay attention at once. Well, at least let them make integral types... I don't know why they made such a restriction in pluses, but they could have avoided it in MQL, in favor of more convenience. After all, a static class variable is not in any way different from the usual global variable, especially when we're talking about constants.
I also found such an imperfection. The following code does not compile, there is an error in the penultimate line: 'Struct' - non-static members and methods cannot be used
If you declare without arguments
static Struct object;
then it compiles normally. Although in both cases the "non-static" method is used.
This problem is not observed in C++.
What does it mean if the MT5 indicator in the window of indicators imposed on the chart has (debugging) in front of it? This was not the case in 4. The indicator seems to work fine. Can I just ignore it, purely for practical purposes? Thank you.
What does it mean if the MT5 indicator in the window of indicators imposed on the chart has (debugging) in front of it? This was not the case in 4. The indicator seems to work fine. Can I just ignore it, purely for practical purposes? Thank you.