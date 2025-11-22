Errors, bugs, questions - page 1115

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Good afternoon! I apologize if I'm addressing the wrong address, I'm new to the community. My question is about the update of the trading signal on the mql5.com website. I have recently subscribed to
signal veyselErtanComhttps://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/32294 But the information on the website is no longer updated, there is no new dynamics in any of the indicators: in particular, the signal page shows a drawdown, from which the author of the signal exited the day before yesterday on TP, I assure you as a current subscriber to this signal. Does it indicate that the signal is disconnected from the broadcast or something else? Please clarify for a layman)

VeyselErtanCom

 

FORTS colleagues, please try to reproduce the bug:

  • Open SNGP-6.14 chart , M1. Exactly in this configuration.
  • Put a vertical line, highlight and move it left and right.

My line becomes invisible from date '2014.03.20 10.19' onwards. Is there such a thing?

ps. Generally all graphics with anchor points from this date disappear.

 
Hello! Could you please explain why MT5 has removed the possibility to trade in two directions simultaneously (SELL and BUY), what was the logic behind it? Suppose we have an Expert Advisor which trades by moving pairs: 2 are optimized for BUY, the other 2 for SELL. The first pair has given a signal to BUY, and some time later (or at the same time!!!) the second one has given a signal to SELL. The result - no positions opened!!! What kind of idiocy is this? Or am I missing something?
 
dmitry01110:
Hello! Could you please explain why MT5 has removed the possibility to trade in two directions simultaneously (SELL and BUY), what was the logic behind it? Suppose we have an Expert Advisor which trades by moving pairs: 2 are optimized for BUY, the other 2 for SELL. The first pair has given a signal to BUY, and some time later (or at the same time!!!) the second one has given a signal to SELL. The result - no positions opened!!! What kind of idiocy is this? Or maybe I do not understand something?
The platform is netting. There has been a lot of discussion
 
pronych:
The platform is netting. There has been a lot of discussion
Thanks for the clarification!
 
pronych:

FORTS colleagues, please try to reproduce the bug:

  • Open SNGP-6.14 chart , M1. Exactly in this configuration.
  • Put a vertical line, highlight and move it left and right.

My line becomes invisible from date '2014.03.20 10.19' onwards. Is there such a thing?

ps. Generally all graphics with anchor points from this date disappear.

Hello, someone! The bug is not disappearing. Please check it!
 
pronych:
Hello, somebody! The bug is not disappearing. Please check!
Write to servicedesk. I have the same problem :)
 
Yurich:
Write to servicedesk. I have the same problem :)

Thank you. Sent. #983394

 

EURUSD chart. I drew a trend line on TF W. Switched to TF H4. Starting from a certain moment of the chart increase(increase, not change of TF) the line disappears.

WTF? Why?

EURUSD, H4EURUSD, H4, close

 
BeforeFlight:

EURUSD chart. I drew a trend line on TF W. Switched to the TF H4. From the certain moment of chart increase(increase, not change of TF) the line disappears.

WTF? Why?

The problem is reproducible. Write to servicedesk (in profile). Details - anchor points, sequence of actions.

ps The line also disappears when dragging the chart with the mouse.

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