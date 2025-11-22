Errors, bugs, questions - page 1115
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FORTS colleagues, please try to reproduce the bug:
My line becomes invisible from date '2014.03.20 10.19' onwards. Is there such a thing?
ps. Generally all graphics with anchor points from this date disappear.
Hello! Could you please explain why MT5 has removed the possibility to trade in two directions simultaneously (SELL and BUY), what was the logic behind it? Suppose we have an Expert Advisor which trades by moving pairs: 2 are optimized for BUY, the other 2 for SELL. The first pair has given a signal to BUY, and some time later (or at the same time!!!) the second one has given a signal to SELL. The result - no positions opened!!! What kind of idiocy is this? Or maybe I do not understand something?
The platform is netting. There has been a lot of discussion
FORTS colleagues, please try to reproduce the bug:
My line becomes invisible from date '2014.03.20 10.19' onwards. Is there such a thing?
ps. Generally all graphics with anchor points from this date disappear.
Hello, somebody! The bug is not disappearing. Please check!
Write to servicedesk. I have the same problem :)
Thank you. Sent. #983394
EURUSD chart. I drew a trend line on TF W. Switched to TF H4. Starting from a certain moment of the chart increase(increase, not change of TF) the line disappears.
WTF? Why?
EURUSD chart. I drew a trend line on TF W. Switched to the TF H4. From the certain moment of chart increase(increase, not change of TF) the line disappears.
WTF? Why?
The problem is reproducible. Write to servicedesk (in profile). Details - anchor points, sequence of actions.
ps The line also disappears when dragging the chart with the mouse.