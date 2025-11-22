Errors, bugs, questions - page 1117
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Yes, we are working on transferring MQL4 code base to the new MQL5 website engine.
We are working on unification of the platforms.
Will there be any payment for the rating? I have also lost about a hundred ratings( I don't rememberthe exact figure, but I think it was somewhere in the region). And there was no payment for downloading my indicators.
I wanted to install MT5 but this window pops up. First time this has ever happened, now I have more than 10 terminals installed and everything is fine.
I wanted to install MT5 but this window pops up. First time this has ever happened, now I have more than 10 terminals installed and everything is fine.
I wanted to install MT5, but here comes the window. This is the first time I've seen this kind of thing, now I have more than 10 terminals installed and everything is fine.
Try entering three digits each in the "Server", "Login" and "Password" fields (you don't need to remember them for further reference).
This method helped me when I encountered such a window when installing MT5 or MT4.
If it does not work, try to disable any security software on your computer (firewall or antivirus) for the time of installation.
Try entering three digits each in the "Server", "Login" and "Password" fields (you don't need to remember them for further reference).
This method helped me when I encountered such a window when installing MT5 or MT4.
If it doesn't work, try to disable any security software on your computer (firewall or antivirus).
I just want to see if it's a technical problem, because I'm pretty sure I haven't changed or installed anything on my laptop\and everything was fine before, and it's the first time I've encountered problems with the terminal in years.
Did entering the numbers help?
They are entered but can't find the best access point, also when cancelling the proxy server, can't find it either.
I have more than 10 terminals installed and they are from MQ, not third party brokers. In fact, I reinstall terminals 10 times a week.