Errors, bugs, questions - page 2158

New comment
 

who knows how to remove artifacts:

MT5 v1755, wine v3.2, OS Ubuntu 16.04 x64

 
fxsaber:

It's all unnecessary for trading ...

The only way it will be used is to create your own story create a grail and mess with people's minds ...

 
Vladimir Pastushak:

It's all unnecessary for trading ...

The only way it will be used is to create your own story create a grail and mess with people's minds ...

Yes, that's a popular opinion.

 

See what this bug is and how to deal with it ?


 
Vladimir Pastushak:

See what this bug is and how to deal with it ?


see event model

 

Execution error: invalid pointer access in

class A {};
class B : public A {};
void OnStart()
{
        A *a = new B;
        delete a;
        B *b = a;
}

Otherwise:

void OnStart()
{
        A *a;
        delete a;
        B *b = a;
}

fine. What's the difference?

 
A100:

Execution error: invalid pointer access in

Otherwise:

fine. What's the difference?

In the first case, after deletion, the address of the deleted object remains.
In the second case it is NULL.

B *b = a;
A type conversion check is carried out which causes an exception for the deleted object.

 
Sergey Dzyublik:

A type feasibility check is performed, which causes an exception for the deleted object.

The check takes place at compile time and the error occurs at runtime

and moreover such a check

        B *b = dynamic_cast<B *>( a ); //нормально
does not raise an exception for a deleted object
 
Vladimir Pastushak:

See what this bug is and how to deal with it ?


A similar problem occurs if you take a graphical object located on past bars and scroll with the mouse wheel or the PageDown button.

 
It has been reported that MT5 - 1758 of 29.01.2018 should be available.
Does anyone have that version?
I have MetaQuotes-Demo giving out maximum MT5 -1755
1...215121522153215421552156215721582159216021612162216321642165...3193
New comment