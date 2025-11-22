Errors, bugs, questions - page 2158
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who knows how to remove artifacts:
MT5 v1755, wine v3.2, OS Ubuntu 16.04 x64
It's all unnecessary for trading ...
The only way it will be used is to create your own story create a grail and mess with people's minds ...
It's all unnecessary for trading ...
The only way it will be used is to create your own story create a grail and mess with people's minds ...
Yes, that's a popular opinion.
See what this bug is and how to deal with it ?
See what this bug is and how to deal with it ?
see event model
Execution error: invalid pointer access in
Otherwise:
fine. What's the difference?
Execution error: invalid pointer access in
Otherwise:
fine. What's the difference?
In the first case, after deletion, the address of the deleted object remains.
In the second case it is NULL.
B *b = a;
A type conversion check is carried out which causes an exception for the deleted object.
A type feasibility check is performed, which causes an exception for the deleted object.
The check takes place at compile time and the error occurs at runtime
and moreover such a checkdoes not raise an exception for a deleted object
See what this bug is and how to deal with it ?
A similar problem occurs if you take a graphical object located on past bars and scroll with the mouse wheel or the PageDown button.
Does anyone have that version?
I have MetaQuotes-Demo giving out maximum MT5 -1755