Errors, bugs, questions - page 1122
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
In the process of poking around the ways of writing data to the file from the tester, here's the error (shortened, because it didn't fit):
That is, of course, I understand that this error is a natural result of my clumsiness. And in any case it was quickly fixed (the problem was in an attempt to pass non string data into FileWrite via third function, if necessary - I can describe it in more details). But the error looks not very clear and a little frightening :) and the compiler does not hint anywhere that it is expected. Maybe we should at least add some sort of warping or something...
Compile error 244: tree optimizationerrorbuild 930
So, does everyone starts the indicator timer clearly from OnInit() at terminal start?
Even if the timer was not created at the first attempt, what prevents it from checking that the timer was created (it's a boolean function) and taking
several creation attempts with checks?
Can anyone tell me how to find out the compilation error number?
Even if the timer was not created at the first attempt, what prevents it from checking that the timer was created (it's a boolean function) and taking
several creation attempts with checks?
TheGetLastError function is for runtime errors.
Interested in compilation errors.
Can someone tell me how to find out compilation error number?
And if you need error description, you should look in MetaEditir's help:
It's worth checking, but it's no use. Are you suggesting doing it in an endless loop?