Errors, bugs, questions - page 1120
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Bonuses are awarded for forum posts.
You may have confused it with something else. Another important thing is that the rating is now recalculated once a day instead of rltime, in order to do a full end-to-end audit.
Compile error: } - not all control paths return a valueWhat is the error? If b != 1, then go to default
Gentlemen, help me to understand how the signal subscription works.
The author is OK, positions on USDCHF are closing on the plus side, but on my depo they are closing on the minus side with different amount of positions, I have attached a screenshot of the past day's history.
What is it about?
Bonuses are awarded for forum posts.
You may have confused it with something else. Another important thing is that the rating is now recalculated once a day instead of rltime, in order to do a full end-to-end audit.
Question for you, Renat, regarding the market:
1. Why is the binding of settlements only in dollars?
I think it would be more convenient and correct to add a currency selection function in the market for calculations.
2.I would like to have an option to attach files in ".html" format in product descriptions
Gentlemen, help me to understand how the signal subscription works.
The author is OK, positions on USDCHF are closing on the plus side, but on my depo they are closing on the minus side with different amount of positions, I have attached a screenshot of the past day's history.
What is it about?
I also need the terminal logs.
What broker do you sign up with?
You also need the terminal logs.
What broker do you sign up with?
The author has AlfaForex, I have MMCIS and Alpari.
Is the log a "logbook" tab? There is a lot of information there, I do not know where to look and most importantly what to look for....
I do not know where to look, what is the most important thing?
The author has AlfaForex, I have MMCIS and Alpari.
Is the logbook a tab? There is a lot of information there, I don't know where to look and most importantly what to look for....
What options are possible, or rather more common?
On the Logs tab Open and attach logs for 20140409. The price you've just opened does not coincide with the Provider's one - the difference is 300 pips! Maybe, you have subscribed to the order when the Provider had open orders or your Internet connection was broken.
Your USDCHF is 0.88445.
Vendor's USDCHF 0.88120
On the Logs tab Open and attach logs for 20140409. Your open price is not the same as the Provider's open price - the difference is 300 pips! Maybe you have subscribed while the Provider had open orders or your internet connection was down.
Your USDCHF is 0.88445.
Vendor's USDCHF 0.88120
That's the thing, it's not the first day the platforms have been running on VPS
Signal -https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/27216
I can see a terminal menu (File/View/Tools/Help) and when I start a white terminal window appears on the screen (no charts and no tools) just for a fraction of a second and then closes. Processor Intel Celeron G530 Windows 8 64, but on Core2Duo Windows 8 32 terminal with build 625 works.