Errors, bugs, questions - page 1108
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Firstly, not Finobacci Channel, but Fibonacci Channel.
Secondly, I suspect that you didn't sketch the pattern I attached before you rushed to comment on the problem (unlikely, but it may be due to different hardware, such as monitor or video card).
Thirdly, have now double-checked and verified that the lines are disappearing as early as M6.
Fourth, please trace the change of the line presence when diminishing step by step the timeframe and draw an obvious conclusion that the line cannot abruptly "run away" behind the screen when smoothly going to a lower (i.e. neighboring) timeframe. I have not suddenly gone from H4 to M5 and wondered: where is my line? Its departure should be gradual, little by little, but here it just disappears.
When I go from M10 to M6, the line cannot suddenly disappear beyond the boundaries of the monitor. That is, it obviously loses its display on the chart - the visualization proper, but it does not go beyond the boundaries of the visible area of the chart. And in the Object List, of course, the tool continues to be present, no one argues.
Your bindings are in your template. Naturally, I have set the channel myself. Checked it gradually decreasing the timeframe. The channel does not fly off the screen. Bild 900.
My template was created on the History of the demo account opened at MetaQuotes, oddly enough. You don't have to go far. And it would rather be strange to have different anchor points than the same. But if you have a different broker, then it might well be.
Moved to the demo-MQ server.
Applied your template.
I confirm that on M5 when dragging the chart with the mouse the channel disappears, then disappears.
Hi all,I can't install the terminal which I downloaded from your site, can you tell me what it's related to.
watching with interest the new "green man" in the editor