Errors, bugs, questions - page 1111
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Hello!
I have written an EA, it trades with a grid of orders, I think I fixed the compilation errors, and it runs, but does not open any order! Help me to understand what is wrong?
After upgrading mt5 to version 900 its meta-editor started to swear during code compilation:'{' - too many initializersper line:
the same line in mql4 does not cause the error.
:) The terminal is being tailored for tvorex...
After upgrading mt5 to version 900 its meta-editor started to swear during code compilation:'{' - too many initializersper line:
the same line in mql4 does not cause the error.
:) The terminal is being tailored for tvorex...
maybe it's more "righteous"?
maybe that's more "righteous"?
Does anyone know how to solve the problem?
There is a set of indicators that uses a DLL, which in turn is packaged by WinLicense
The complex works under MT4 without any problems
The complex works without problems for MT5 if it is installed on the chart of the already started terminal. If the terminal is unloaded, it does not want to start - hangs on the start. Thus, if before unloading the terminal switch to the profile without the complex, the terminal will be loaded normally. Also, the terminal and the complex will work normally, if after start switch to the profile with the complex.
(...or at least tell me where to go with this problem)
Does anyone know how to solve the problem?
There is a set of indicators that uses a DLL, which in turn is packaged by WinLicense
The complex works under MT4 without any problems
The complex works without problems for MT5 if it is installed on the chart of the already started terminal. If the terminal is unloaded, it does not want to start - hangs on the start. Thus, if before unloading the terminal switch to the profile without the complex, the terminal will be loaded normally. Also, the terminal and the complex will work normally, if after start switch to the profile with the complex.
(...or at least tell me where to go with this problem)
I think you should contact servicedesk and attach the indicator codes.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and strategy testing
Communicate with the developers via Service Desk!
MetaQuotes, 2010.03.08 22:02
Any new software product inevitably contains bugs, which can't always be detected even by thorough testing inside a company. That is why we pay so much attention to all of the users' reports of problems found in our programs that we do our best to respond to each of them.
In order to improve feedback to the MetaTrader 5 platform end-users, we have implemented a Service Desk section in the User Profile of each MQL5 Community user. Any registered user can send a report on a particular problem detected in our product.
What is the purpose of the new section when even before it was possible for any registered user to write a bug report in the forum? The point is that Service Desk is directly integrated into the corresponding section of the internal TeamWox groupware system used by our developers. It means that every working day at MetaQuotes Software Corp. starts with a review of incoming requests about the problems detected in our products.
For this reason, we suggest that you report all defects directly to our developers through Service Desk. Your message will be immediately available to our testing department, technical support and developers of the trading platform. Each bug report sent from Service Desk is reviewed, and either closed as a result of bug fixing, or postponed for a decision in the future.
We ask you to report each bug via a separate bug report form and follow certain rules:
All the recommendations described are based on our own many years of experience with our customers, and we would appreciate it if you would stick to them. Please inform us if you find mistakes, only together with you we can find them and fix them as soon as possible. We will try with your help to create the best trading terminal for you!
- The application contains a description of one problem only, this will allow you to concentrate on solving it, without having to clarify what has been fixed or failed during the processing and discussion of the application.
- Provide a brief description of the problem in the subject line of the application so that it can always be found in the list among other applications.
- At the beginning of the application, briefly describe the identified problem, e.g:
- Give a detailed description of actions that will help reproduce the problem. Include screenshots of the application if needed, which you refer to in the description. e.g:
- Describe the result obtained. For example:
- Describe the expected result. For example,
- Report the details needed to reproduce the error, e.g:
- Report additional details that may help in finding a solution. For example,
Is it possible to increase the width of the"Link" column in the profile payment table? Otherwise all the rows in the table take up two columns each - and that doesn't look good.
A questionable message comes up.
Suppose I compile script AAA.mq5 in MetaEditor
I go to MetaTrader - run it - all is ok, the time is displayed correctly
Then I edit script and make error - I start to compile again. Then I go back to MetaTrader - run the script (ignoring the error) - I get the following record in the "Experts" tab: 'AAA.mq5' successfully compiled
Logically, there should be a record about compilation error and a red icon