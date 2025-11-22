Errors, bugs, questions - page 1113
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Why does this warning appear on this line?
possible loss of data due to type conversion
This function returns the long type, while your digits are of the int type.
You need it like this:
or like this:
This function returns the long type, but your digits are of the int type.
You need it like this:
or like this:
Thanks, now it's okay.
In Help, by the way, it says int for some reason
SYMBOL_DIGITS
Number of decimal places
int
Maybe you could elaborate on what kind of error you are making.
Then I switch to MetaTrader, run this script and in the tab "Experts" I see a new record: 'AAA.mq5' successfully compiled (the time shows that it is new), but the script itself is not running. In fact, MetaTrader knows that the last attempt to compile - failed, but produces a contradictory message.
Please advise what may be the problem, I subscribed to the signal, the icon appeared that automatic copying of trades is enabled, but trades are not copied.
What is written in the terminal log?
Please give me the logs.
What's so good about it?
What's so good about it?