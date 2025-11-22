Errors, bugs, questions - page 1112
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Can you tell me if the indicator you bought on the Market can't be saved to disk?
Here's a question: How long will it take to get a response from the service desk?
Started: 2014.03.13 15:07, #976227. It's been 2 working days with no reply. At least they would have written something "started looking", "the problem is serious" or "go fuck yourself nickel"... Nothing...
As well as pumping it back in ))) Just kidding. It is saved on your disk.
Which folder? Searched the whole drive - no results were found.
the file is downloaded to the client terminal folder.
Like this.
In which folder? Searched all over the drive - no results were found.
What's the point of looking? All the products you buy on the market are protected and tied to your account.
A questionable message comes up.
Suppose I compile script AAA.mq5 in MetaEditor
I proceed to MetaTrader - run it - all is ok for displaying time
Then I edit script and make error - I start to compile again. Then I go back to MetaTrader and launch script (don't pay attention to the error) - in the tab "Experts" I see the following record: 'AAA.mq5' successfully compiled
Logically, there should be a record about compilation error and a red icon
Why does this warning appear on this line?
possible loss of data due to type conversion