Errors, bugs, questions - page 1091
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Maybe they changed the password, there was such a bug.
I can't log into the vault via the website, when I enter my username and password, the login and password box appears again.
I also can't retrieve anything via MetaEditor:
Login and password are correct
Could you tell me the reason?
Options:
Options:
Changing the password helped.
Thank you.
How do I remove all objects from the list at once? I have 1500 of them, I have to press..... every time
How do I remove all objects from the list at once? I have 1500 of them, I have to press..... every time
I also encountered frequent (several times a week) hangs for no apparent reason (no active EAs), but not only MT5, but also ME5 when editing. Only rebooting the computer helps.
ME5 hangs like this: I create a new .mqh file, add a line:
if
one tab character first. I move to the beginning of the line and holding the left Shift select the entire line with the right arrow. I press Tab key, and MetaEditor5 will hang up. It repeats both in WIN7/32 and WINXP/32
Build 880, but freezes were noticed before https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/1111/page1096#comment_652110.
How do I set the indicator to display, say, the last 1000 bars?
How do I get the indicator to correctly plot, say, the last 1000 bars?
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