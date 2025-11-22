Errors, bugs, questions - page 1091

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zfs:
Maybe they changed the password, there was such a bug.
Checked my own - it works through the website. Maybe the machine browser is using an old password?
 
sanyooooook:

I can't log into the vault via the website, when I enter my username and password, the login and password box appears again.

I also can't retrieve anything via MetaEditor:

Login and password are correct

Could you tell me the reason?

Options:

  1. You enter the login in the wrong case. For the repository you need to specify the exact login.
  2. If that doesn't help, change your password and try again
 
Renat:

Options:

  1. You enter the login in the wrong case. You need to enter the exact login for the repository.
  2. If it didn't help, change your password and try again

Changing the password helped.

Thank you.

 

How do I remove all objects from the list at once? I have 1500 of them, I have to press..... every time


 
Zeleniy:

How do I remove all objects from the list at once? I have 1500 of them, I have to press..... every time

Select Ctrl+A.
 
A100:
I also encountered frequent (several times a week) hangs for no apparent reason (no active EAs), but not only MT5, but also ME5 when editing. Only rebooting the computer helps.

ME5 hangs like this: I create a new .mqh file, add a line:

    if

one tab character first. I move to the beginning of the line and holding the left Shift select the entire line with the right arrow. I press Tab key, and MetaEditor5 will hang up. It repeats both in WIN7/32 and WINXP/32

Build 880, but freezes were noticed before https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/1111/page1096#comment_652110.

 
How do I set the indicator to display, say, the last 1000 bars?
 
zfs:
How do I set the indicator to display, say, the last 1000 bars?
In the main loop specify from which index to fill the indicator buffers.
Усреднение ценовых рядов без дополнительных буферов для промежуточных расчетов
Усреднение ценовых рядов без дополнительных буферов для промежуточных расчетов
  • 2010.10.25
  • Nikolay Kositsin
  • www.mql5.com
Статья о традиционных и не совсем традиционных алгоритмах усреднения, упакованных в максимально простые и достаточно однотипные классы. Они задумывались для универсального использования в практических разработках индикаторов. Надеюсь, что предложенные классы в определенных ситуациях могут оказаться достаточно актуальной альтернативой громоздким, в некотором смысле, вызовам пользовательских и технических индикаторов.
 
zfs:
How do I get the indicator to correctly plot, say, the last 1000 bars?

PLOT_DRAW_BEGIN

// countBars - кол-во баров
PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_DRAW_BEGIN,rates_total-countBars+1);
 
Silent:

PLOT_DRAW_BEGIN

If you simply use this option without specifying an index from which the data should be plotted, the main loop will skip the entire data array and, depending on the complexity of the indicator and the number of bars, will take considerably longer. This is not critical for simple indicators or when a small number of bars are used.
Документация по MQL5: Доступ к таймсериям и индикаторам / Bars
Документация по MQL5: Доступ к таймсериям и индикаторам / Bars
  • www.mql5.com
Доступ к таймсериям и индикаторам / Bars - Документация по MQL5
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