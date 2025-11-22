Errors, bugs, questions - page 1098
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Slava, why isn't there an analogue for the indicators? I, for example, really need one. Is it a principal idea, or is it just lazy to do it?
there is a Cish standard counterpart: exit
Consider
!!! Very approving.
There is an analogue. ChartIndicatorDelete. Used in SimplePanel for self-delete indicator
In general I have done everything, the laptop does not shut down, does not go to hibernate etc. but if only the terminal is running and leave it, just the internet shuts down, but otherwise everything works. In the internet settings the idle time is never
In general I do not know what to do it only happens with the terminal
In general I have done everything, the laptop does not shut down, does not go to hibernate etc. but if only the terminal is running and leave it, then just the internet shuts down, but otherwise everything works. In the internet settings the idle time is never
In general I don't know what to do this only happens with the terminal
Check the power management on the network adapters:
:
and if sothen everything is fine
What happened to the articles?
Are they now displayed by rating? Can you add a display of articles by publication date?
What happened to the articles?
Are they now displayed by rating? Can you add a display of articles by publication date?