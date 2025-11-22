Errors, bugs, questions - page 1098

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MetaDriver:

Slava, why isn't there an analogue for the indicators? I, for example, really need one. Is it a principal idea, or is it just lazy to do it?

There is an analogue. ChartIndicatorDelete. Used in SimplePanel for self-delete indicator
 
stringo:

there is a Cish standard counterpart: exit

Consider

!!! Very much so.
 
MetaDriver:
!!! Very approving.
Yes's contact! )
 
stringo:
There is an analogue. ChartIndicatorDelete. Used in SimplePanel for self-delete indicator
To Mamadysh via Paris. ;)
 

In general I have done everything, the laptop does not shut down, does not go to hibernate etc. but if only the terminal is running and leave it, just the internet shuts down, but otherwise everything works. In the internet settings the idle time is never

In general I do not know what to do it only happens with the terminal


 
Zeleniy:

In general I have done everything, the laptop does not shut down, does not go to hibernate etc. but if only the terminal is running and leave it, then just the internet shuts down, but otherwise everything works. In the internet settings the idle time is never

In general I don't know what to do this only happens with the terminal


Check the power management on the network adapters:

power supply:

 
Compilation error
#define  SAMPLE( ab1,  ab  ) //ошибка
#define SAMPLE( abc_, abc ) //ошибка
//
#define  SAMPLE( aa1, aa2 ) //нормально
#define  SAMPLE( aa1, ab  ) //нормально
The error occurs if the first few n characters of both parameters are the same, e.g. ab1 and ab, and the second parameter consists of only n characters
 
The initialisation list does not work in the following example
class A {
public:
template<typename T> A( T b ) : a( b ) { /**/ }
        long a;
};

void OnStart()
{
        long l = 10;
        A a( l );
        Print( a.a ); //какое то большое случайное число, а должно быть 10
}

and if so

template<typename T> A( T b ) : a( b ) { a = b; }
then everything is fine
 

What happened to the articles?

Are they now displayed by rating? Can you add a display of articles by publication date?

Статьи по MQL5
Статьи по MQL5
  • www.mql5.com
Статьи по программированию на языке MQL5
 
barabashkakvn:

What happened to the articles?

Are they now displayed by rating? Can you add a display of articles by publication date?

Supported. Also: very lacking is the display of publication date (and sorting/searching by date) in the Codobase programme list.
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