Errors, bugs, questions - page 1095
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First one tab character (you can also use space), then the if keyword. Go to the beginning of the line and hold down left Shift and select the whole line by repeatedly pressing the right arrow (the selection method is relevant, e.g. if from the end of the line hold down left Shift and select the whole line by repeatedly pressing the left arrow, it will not play). Then press the Tab key.
I would like MetaEditor5 users to repeat this procedure and unsubscribe if the hangs occurs, ServiceDesk does not play. I do not hang on any word, but only on if, else, for. You can reproduce in any existing file from a new line.
WIN7/32 step by step instruction: In any file, press Enter (switch to a new line). Then press keys - indicated in brackets:
(space bar) (i) (f) (left arrow - 3 times) (left Shift - hold) (right arrow - 3 times) (left Shift - release) (Tab)
I ask MetaEditor5 users to repeat and unsubscribe if the hang happens, ServiceDesk does not reproduce. I do not hang on any word, but only on if, else, for. You can reproduce in any existing file from a new line.
Couldn't reproduce it. Tried indenting tabs with 3 and 4 digits with if, else and for.
I ask MetaEditor5 users to repeat and unsubscribe if the hang happens, ServiceDesk does not reproduce. I do not hang on any word, but only on if, else, for. You can reproduce in any existing file from a new line.
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WIN7/32 step by step instruction: In any file press Enter (switch to a new line). Then press keys - indicated in brackets:
(space bar) (i) (f) (left arrow - 3 times) (left Shift - hold) (right arrow - 3 times) (left Shift - release) (Tab)
There is a contact! I have W7/64.
If you follow the step by step instructions exactly, MetaEditor hangs. The processor starts to load too. After that it is possible to switch off the editor only from the Task Manager.
P.S. You can also shut down the editor by simple clicking on the cross. This will open a window with such information:
Please uncheck - auto indent
Yep, reproduced.Also win7 x64
Please uncheck - auto indent
Without the checkbox, it hangs. W8.1x64
Strange, stands on battery and mains for 30 minutes, although it runs for several hours(if not touched at all). Put it on never, we'll see.
Here's a screenshot of what the settings are currently, but they don't work. windows 8
Here's a screenshot of what the settings are currently, but they don't work. windows 8
Who is the manufacturer of the laptop (Acer, Asus, ...)? Also, is it 8 or 8.1?