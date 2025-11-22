Errors, bugs, questions - page 1095

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Zero divide does not work
//Main.mq5
import "Test.ex5"
    void f();
#import

void OnStart()
{
        f();
}
//Test.mq5
void f() export
{
        g();
}

void g()
{
        int a = 1,
            b = 1,
            c = 1/(a - b);
}
And if you exclude g() by putting its code in f(), it works
 
A100:

First one tab character (you can also use space), then the if keyword. Go to the beginning of the line and hold down left Shift and select the whole line by repeatedly pressing the right arrow (the selection method is relevant, e.g. if from the end of the line hold down left Shift and select the whole line by repeatedly pressing the left arrow, it will not play). Then press the Tab key.

I would like MetaEditor5 users to repeat this procedure and unsubscribe if the hangs occurs, ServiceDesk does not play. I do not hang on any word, but only on if, else, for. You can reproduce in any existing file from a new line.

WIN7/32 step by step instruction: In any file, press Enter (switch to a new line). Then press keys - indicated in brackets:

(space bar) (i) (f) (left arrow - 3 times) (left Shift - hold) (right arrow - 3 times) (left Shift - release) (Tab)

 
A100:

I ask MetaEditor5 users to repeat and unsubscribe if the hang happens, ServiceDesk does not reproduce. I do not hang on any word, but only on if, else, for. You can reproduce in any existing file from a new line.

Failed to reproduce. Tried tabbing with 3 and 4 digits indented with if, else and for.
 
tol64:
Couldn't reproduce it. Tried indenting tabs with 3 and 4 digits with if, else and for.
Please uncheck the checkbox - auto indent
 
A100:

I ask MetaEditor5 users to repeat and unsubscribe if the hang happens, ServiceDesk does not reproduce. I do not hang on any word, but only on if, else, for. You can reproduce in any existing file from a new line.

...

WIN7/32 step by step instruction: In any file press Enter (switch to a new line). Then press keys - indicated in brackets:

(space bar) (i) (f) (left arrow - 3 times) (left Shift - hold) (right arrow - 3 times) (left Shift - release) (Tab)

There is a contact! I have W7/64.

If you follow the step by step instructions exactly, MetaEditor hangs. The processor starts to load too. After that it is possible to switch off the editor only from the Task Manager.

P.S. You can also shut down the editor by simple clicking on the cross. This will open a window with such information:

Описание:
  Ошибка привела к остановке взаимодействия программы с Windows.

Сигнатура проблемы:
  Имя события проблемы: AppHangB1
  Имя приложения:       metaeditor64.exe
  Версия приложения:    5.0.0.880
  Отметка времени приложения:   00283200
  Сигнатура зависания:  5 be1
  Тип зависания:        0
  Версия ОС:    6.1.7601.2.1.0.256.1
  Код языка:    1049
  Доп. сигнатура зависания 1:   5 be11416d9eed20407db990e0a27ae9e
  Доп. сигнатура зависания 2:   3 fca
  Доп. сигнатура зависания 3:   3 fca74355e85afffd590ce83d780fc0a
  Доп. сигнатура зависания 4:   5 be1
  Доп. сигнатура зависания 5:   5 be11416d9eed20407db990e0a27ae9e
  Доп. сигнатура зависания 6:   3 fca
  Доп. сигнатура зависания 7:   3 fca74355e85afffd590ce83d780fc0a

Ознакомьтесь с заявлением о конфиденциальности в Интернете:
  http://go.microsoft.com/fwlink/?linkid=104288&clcid=0x0419

Если заявление о конфиденциальности в Интернете недоступно, ознакомьтесь с его локальным вариантом:
  C:\Windows\system32\ru-RU\erofflps.txt
 
A100:
Please uncheck - auto indent

Yep, reproduced.

Описание:
  Ошибка привела к остановке взаимодействия программы с Windows.

Сигнатура проблемы:
  Имя события проблемы: AppHangB1
  Имя приложения:       metaeditor64.exe
  Версия приложения:    5.0.0.880
  Отметка времени приложения:   00283200
  Сигнатура зависания:  5 be1
  Тип зависания:        0
  Версия ОС:    6.1.7600.2.0.0.256.1
  Код языка:    1049
  Доп. сигнатура зависания 1:   5 be11416d9eed20407db990e0a27ae9e
  Доп. сигнатура зависания 2:   3 fca
  Доп. сигнатура зависания 3:   3 fca74355e85afffd590ce83d780fc0a
  Доп. сигнатура зависания 4:   5 be1
  Доп. сигнатура зависания 5:   5 be11416d9eed20407db990e0a27ae9e
  Доп. сигнатура зависания 6:   3 fca
  Доп. сигнатура зависания 7:   3 fca74355e85afffd590ce83d780fc0a

Ознакомьтесь с заявлением о конфиденциальности в Интернете:
  http://go.microsoft.com/fwlink/?linkid=104288&clcid=0x0419

Если заявление о конфиденциальности в Интернете недоступно, ознакомьтесь с его локальным вариантом:
  C:\Windows\system32\ru-RU\erofflps.txt
Also win7 x64
 
A100:
Please uncheck - auto indent

Without the checkbox, it hangs. W8.1x64

Описание:
  Ошибка привела к остановке взаимодействия программы с Windows.

Сигнатура проблемы:
  Имя события проблемы: AppHangB1
  Имя приложения:       metaeditor64.exe
  Версия приложения:    5.0.0.880
  Отметка времени приложения:   00283200
  Сигнатура зависания:  5 be1
  Тип зависания:        134217728
  Версия ОС:    6.3.9600.2.0.0.256.48
  Код языка:    1049
  Доп. сигнатура зависания 1:   5 be11416d9eed20407db990e0a27ae9e
  Доп. сигнатура зависания 2:   3 fca
  Доп. сигнатура зависания 3:   3 fca74355e85afffd590ce83d780fc0a
  Доп. сигнатура зависания 4:   5 be1
  Доп. сигнатура зависания 5:   5 be11416d9eed20407db990e0a27ae9e
  Доп. сигнатура зависания 6:   3 fca
  Доп. сигнатура зависания 7:   3 fca74355e85afffd590ce83d780fc0a
 
Zeleniy:
Strange, stands on battery and mains for 30 minutes, although it runs for several hours(if not touched at all). Put it on never, we'll see.
Doesn't work, still the connection is interrupted to sleep the laptop goes to sleep. What to do give advice please.
 

Here's a screenshot of what the settings are currently, but they don't work. windows 8


 
Zeleniy:

Here's a screenshot of what the settings are currently, but they don't work. windows 8


Who is the manufacturer of the laptop (Acer, Asus, ...)? Also, is it 8 or 8.1?

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