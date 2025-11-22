Errors, bugs, questions - page 1096

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barabashkakvn:

Who is the manufacturer of the laptop (Acer, Asus, ...)? Also - 8 or 8.1?

Acer, just upgraded to 8.1 a month ago (just didn't pay attention to performance before, so nothing to say about the past)
 
The following is alist of the following:MetaDriver: kPVT:

Thank you, ServiceDesk says it will fix

 
Zeleniy:
Acer, just upgraded to 8.1 a month ago (just wasn't paying attention to performance before that, so nothing to say about the past)

Try it this way. It worked for me on my laptop. Fixed the CPU frequencies:

Optimise energy consumption

 
barabashkakvn:

Try it this way. It worked for me on my laptop. Fixed the processor frequencies:

Initial settings put this


 
Most importantly, if another process is running, say player - it doesn't disconnect, but if the terminal is running, it just ignores it as if it's not running, maybe that's another problem, in Windows 8 itself, if there is no process, it just disconnects.
 
What is the Ger30Mar14 symbol?
 
A100:
And if you eliminate g() by putting its code into f(), it works

"Aha," said the Russian men.

An expression whose result is not used anywhere else can be cut by the optimizer.

Why do you need these theoretical investigations? Let's give you life examples.

 
paladin800:

Can you tell me how in MT4/MT5 it is possible to make these tabs fit into the 2nd, 3rd, etc. rows if there are many tabs with currencies, and not as it is now in one row and you have to click the right arrow to reach the last tabs? The picture is a visualisation of the desired result.

What about the third, fourth up to the tenth row?

Use the menu "Window" - "All windows" to select the desired graphic

 
stringo:

An expression whose result is not used anywhere else can be cut out by the optimiser.

Why do you need this theoretical research? Give us real life examples.

For example forced termination of a script
 
stringo:

Use the "Window" - "All windows" menu to select the desired graph

Preferably, the tab of the graph selected in this way would scroll into the visible area. In other words, it should be visible without changing the order. It is now hidden if there are many graphs and a graph "far away" from the current one is selected.
1...108910901091109210931094109510961097109810991100110111021103...3193
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