Errors, bugs, questions - page 1094
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Great). Thank you. Like clockwork. Cognac's getting cold).
You're welcome and I don't drink. ) And what do you do? Quotation generator? )
The laptop, windows 8. I leave it switched on, approximately after 8 working hours goes to a hibernation mode (the Internet is switched off) If the film or other online applications all normal, and when the terminal is switched on all the same turns off. How to adjust the laptop to not go to sleep )although on Windows 8 there is a sleep and hebirnation, what is included do not know.
Right-click on the battery image (near the clock). Switch to power saving mode. Then in the settings for mains operation and battery operation, set to run continuously.
Right-click on the battery image (near the clock). Switch to power saving mode. Then in the settings for mains operation and battery operation, set to run continuously
Strange, stands on battery and mains for 30 minutes, although it runs for several hours(if not touched at all). Put it on never, we'll see.
If you install more than 10 terminals (the same broker) on 1 machine, they will not conflict with each other?
they won't
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Provided, of course, that each terminal is installed in a separate folder
Can you tell me how in MT4/MT5 it is possible to make these tabs fit into the 2nd, 3rd, etc. rows if there are many tabs with currencies, and not as it is now in one row and you have to click the right arrow to reach the last tabs? The picture is a visualisation of the desired result.