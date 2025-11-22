Errors, bugs, questions - page 1094

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zfs:
Great). Thank you. Like clockwork. Cognac's getting cold).
You're welcome and I don't drink. ) And what are you doing? A quote generator? )
 
tol64:
You're welcome and I don't drink. ) And what do you do? Quotation generator? )
I'm not in the jobe). It's just for an example).
 
Laptop, windows 8. I leave it on, after about 8 working hours goes to sleep mode (turns off the Internet) If the movie or other online applications all right, and when the terminal is turned on, it still turns off. How to adjust the laptop to not go to sleep )although on Windows 8 there is a sleep and hebirnation, what is included do not know.
 
Zeleniy:
The laptop, windows 8. I leave it switched on, approximately after 8 working hours goes to a hibernation mode (the Internet is switched off) If the film or other online applications all normal, and when the terminal is switched on all the same turns off. How to adjust the laptop to not go to sleep )although on Windows 8 there is a sleep and hebirnation, what is included do not know.

Right-click on the battery image (near the clock). Switch to power saving mode. Then in the settings for mains operation and battery operation, set to run continuously.

 
barabashkakvn:

Right-click on the battery image (near the clock). Switch to power saving mode. Then in the settings for mains operation and battery operation, set to run continuously

Strange, it's on battery and mains for 30 minutes, although it runs for a few hours (if not touched at all). Set it to never, we'll see.
 
Zeleniy:
Strange, stands on battery and mains for 30 minutes, although it runs for several hours(if not touched at all). Put it on never, we'll see.
By the way, if the laptop is running on battery, the agents won't take tasks from the cloud.
 
In metatrader 4 mobile version the Ishimoku indicator gives wrong signals due to wrong line marking and calculation!!!
Мобильный трейдинг с MetaTrader 5
  • www.metatrader5.com
Мобильный трейдинг в MetaTrader 5 – это возможность торговать на финансовых рынках (форекс, фондовые рынки, фьючерсы и контракты на разницу) из любой точки мира с помощью телефона или планшета.
 
When installing more than 10 terminals (same broker) on 1 machine, won't they conflict with each other?
 
Zeleniy:
If you install more than 10 terminals (the same broker) on 1 machine, they will not conflict with each other?

they won't

--

Provided, of course, that each terminal is installed in a separate folder

 

Can you tell me how in MT4/MT5 it is possible to make these tabs fit into the 2nd, 3rd, etc. rows if there are many tabs with currencies, and not as it is now in one row and you have to click the right arrow to reach the last tabs? The picture is a visualisation of the desired result.

1...108710881089109010911092109310941095109610971098109911001101...3193
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