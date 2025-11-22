Errors, bugs, questions - page 1097
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To make hibernation available, carry out the following steps:
- Click the Start button and enter cmd in the Start search box.
- In the search results list, right-click Command Prompt and select Run as administrator.
- When you are prompted for user account-based control, click Continue.
- At the command prompt type powercfg.exe /hibernate off and press Enter.
- Type exit and press Enter to exit the command line.
powercfg.exe -h off
For example, forcing the script to terminate
ExpertRemove?
ExpertRemove?
ExpertRemove - does not stop script execution, or many operations have time to execute before stopping, or causes the script to freeze
zero divide - always stops the script from the moment it appears
ExpertRemove - does not stop script execution, or many operations have time to execute before stopping, or causes the script to freeze
I had the same symptoms once. then i fixed the code in the deinit phase. - Everything works.
Look for problems in your code. you are not analyzing the halt.
ExpertRemove?
Slava, why isn't there an analogue for indicators? I, for example, really need one. Is it a principal idea, or is it just lazy to do it?
I used to have the same symptoms. then I tweaked the code in the deinit phase. - It all worked.
Slava, why isn't there an analogue for the indicators? I, for example, really need one. Is it a principal idea, or is it just lazy to do it?
Instead of ExpertRemove(), they would make a universalProgramRemove() function.
there is a standard C language equivalent: exit
Consider
MQL5 Reference Manual: Deinit event is not generated for scripts and thereforeOnDeinit() cannot be used in scripts.