Errors, bugs, questions - page 1092
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
In the main loop, specify from which index to fill the indicator buffers.
PLOT_DRAW_BEGIN
I do so, but I get a loop of incomprehensible values still behind.
To eliminate the 'plume' you need to use this. ))But before that you also need to initialise the indicator buffers with empty values.
To eliminate the 'plume' you need to use this. ))
Yes it works too) This I tried oddly enough, but now it works too, unfortunately this is just the beginning of the bugs).
Why can't the chart be displayed, even the name and value inscription disappears, nothing in the log, but the values at the buffers are there). This is such a mystery).
Yes it works too) This I tried oddly enough, but now it works too, unfortunately this is just the beginning of bugs).
Why can't the graph be displayed, even the name and value inscription disappears, nothing in the log, but the values at the buffers are there). This is such a mystery).
Yes it works too) This I tried oddly enough, but now it works too, unfortunately this is just the beginning of bugs).
Why can't the graph be displayed, even the name and value inscription disappears, nothing in the log, but the values at the buffers are there). This is such a mystery).
Is the direction correct? Maybe it is drawn on the left side?
I had such case :-)
Is the direction correct? Maybe it's drawn to the left?
I've had that :-)
Found it, the values aren't there anymore. Wiped). Another question to connoisseurs. I have a green line in the code, but it's not in indicator settings. The line is displayed in grey.
But now it's gone again, changed the buffer number. I have a feeling you can't combine bars and lines in one code.
Found it, the values are gone. Wiped out). Another question for connoisseurs. The line is green in the code, but there is no colour in the indicator settings. The line is displayed in gray.
I can do it in this way:
and this:
...Another question for connoisseurs. The line is green in the code, but there is no colour in the indicator settings. The line appears grey.
...
How is this?
How's that?