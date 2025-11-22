Errors, bugs, questions - page 1092

New comment
 
tol64:
In the main loop, specify from which index to fill the indicator buffers.
I do so, but I get a loop of incomprehensible values still behind.
 
Silent:

PLOT_DRAW_BEGIN

Oooh... and that helped. Thank you all.
 
zfs:
I do so, but I get a loop of incomprehensible values still behind.

To eliminate the 'plume' you need to use this. ))

PlotIndexSetDouble(i,PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE,0);
But before that you also need to initialise the indicator buffers with empty values.
Усреднение ценовых рядов без дополнительных буферов для промежуточных расчетов
Усреднение ценовых рядов без дополнительных буферов для промежуточных расчетов
  • 2010.10.25
  • Nikolay Kositsin
  • www.mql5.com
Статья о традиционных и не совсем традиционных алгоритмах усреднения, упакованных в максимально простые и достаточно однотипные классы. Они задумывались для универсального использования в практических разработках индикаторов. Надеюсь, что предложенные классы в определенных ситуациях могут оказаться достаточно актуальной альтернативой громоздким, в некотором смысле, вызовам пользовательских и технических индикаторов.
 
tol64:

To eliminate the 'plume' you need to use this. ))

Yes it works too) This I tried oddly enough, but now it works too, unfortunately this is just the beginning of the bugs).

Why can't the chart be displayed, even the name and value inscription disappears, nothing in the log, but the values at the buffers are there). This is such a mystery).

 
zfs:

Yes it works too) This I tried oddly enough, but now it works too, unfortunately this is just the beginning of bugs).

Why can't the graph be displayed, even the name and value inscription disappears, nothing in the log, but the values at the buffers are there). This is such a mystery).

And when I switch timeframes, for example, everything is restored. Is it so?
 
zfs:

Yes it works too) This I tried oddly enough, but now it works too, unfortunately this is just the beginning of bugs).

Why can't the graph be displayed, even the name and value inscription disappears, nothing in the log, but the values at the buffers are there). This is such a mystery).

Is the direction correct? Maybe it is drawn on the left side?

I had such case :-)

 
Silent:

Is the direction correct? Maybe it's drawn to the left?

I've had that :-)

Found it, the values aren't there anymore. Wiped). Another question to connoisseurs. I have a green line in the code, but it's not in indicator settings. The line is displayed in grey.

But now it's gone again, changed the buffer number. I have a feeling you can't combine bars and lines in one code.

 
zfs:

Found it, the values are gone. Wiped out). Another question for connoisseurs. The line is green in the code, but there is no colour in the indicator settings. The line is displayed in gray.

I can do it in this way:

#property  indicator_color1   clrRed

and this:

PlotIndexSetInteger(s,PLOT_LINE_COLOR,line_color[s]);
 
zfs:

...Another question for connoisseurs. The line is green in the code, but there is no colour in the indicator settings. The line appears grey.

...

How is this?

//--- plot l USD
#property  indicator_label1  "USD"
#property  indicator_type1   DRAW_LINE
#property  indicator_color1  clrLime
#property  indicator_style1  STYLE_SOLID
#property  indicator_width1  1
//--- plot 2 EUR
#property  indicator_label2  "EUR"
#property  indicator_type2   DRAW_LINE
#property  indicator_color2  clrAqua
#property  indicator_style2  STYLE_SOLID
#property  indicator_width2  1
//-- и т д


 
Silent:

How's that?


It's empty, even though the colour is set in the code. With all the positives it was, but it disappeared, no matter how ridiculous it sounds).
1...108510861087108810891090109110921093109410951096109710981099...3193
New comment