Errors, bugs, questions - page 1062
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Installed MetaTrader 5 Agents Manager Build 842 on VPS, but can't connect to the cloud.
Is the VPS sure it has enough power? Because the cloud cuts off weak agents.
Maybe not enough, but I also want to make the VPS agent a remote agent for myself, for my optimizations. It's waiting for connect and is not involved in optimizations.
So you don't need to add it to the cloud for that, you just add it to your tester.Multi-core testing network for all comers here this branch read (network probably already lagged, but description how to do what there is).
So you don't need to add it to the claud, you just add it in your tester.Multi-core testing network for all comers read this thread (the network is probably already down, but there is a description of what to do there).
Thanks for wanting to help. I tried to connect it using different methods (I wrote a file with agent parameters from VPS and then uploaded it to MT5; I manually entered IP and port), but it doesn't work. I don't know what to do with MQ but I'm not sure if I've already installed it on my computer and it's not working correctly. If anyone managed to make an agent remote but not allowed into a cloud, post it. If it works that way, I'll straighten my arms.
I thought I heard that agents don't work on virtual machines, as decided by the party and government, to avoid malicious (or not so malicious) errors in PR calculation and other nefarious abuses.
Can you tell me if there is an ExpertRemove() analogue for MQL4?
Guys, help with OBJ_EDIT. This element is hidden behind other graphic elements like OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL for some reason. Here is an example:
For some reason my label is covered by a white square I created myself. When I create the same element manually all is ok, it is happily displayed BOTH the label. I guess some property should be used, but for some reason other elements are ok in this sense.
Guys, help with OBJ_EDIT. For some reason this element is always hidden behind other graphic elements like OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL. Here's an example:
For some reason my label is covered by a white square I created myself. When I create the same element manually all is ok, it is happily displayed BOTH the label. I guess some property should be used, but for some reason other elements are ok in this sense.