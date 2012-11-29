How to fix cloud network problem?

I have problem using cloud network for strategy tester. All cloud show "authorized". What does it mean? Before that no problem with that. How to fix this problem?


 
'Authorized' itself is not a problem, it means that the agents are connected. What happens next? Did you check what is written in the journal?
 
If normal show like this :


And journal show :


But after one cycle process, all cloud show "authorized" only without process anything :


 
Look at journal and you will see too many errors like "expert rejected due endless loop".


