Errors, bugs, questions - page 1058

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Why aren't agents of MQL5 Cloud Network enabled and not displayed in the terminal when starting with /portrabl switch?

When starting without /portrabl switch, the agents are displayed and enabled.

enabled: service ...allow public access - in both cases

with the /portrabl switch:

servicedesk applications: #832323,#833080.

 

Why aren't agents enabled and displayed in the terminal when starting with the /portrabl switch?

When starting without /portrabl , agents are displayed and enabled.

Service Desk Applications: #832323,#833080.

Without/portrable switch:

 

Good evening, dear forum members)))

Can i ask your advice? I place two Sell and Buy orders without SL and TP once a day and as soon as i get one of them triggered, i also start 2 sections with following lines: if (trade.RequestSL()==0) (it look for and set SL) and if (trade.RequestSL()!=0) (it already works with SL), everything works if 1 order triggered in 24 hours but if 1 triggered and following it on the same day 2nd order starts a problem, conditionif (trade.RequestSL()==0) it ignores and goes straight toif (trade.RequestSL()!=0) despite the fact SL is not set for pending orders, how can I fix it? Thank you!

 

In NormalizeDouble() in 'will output in terminal' it would be better to swap out the printed values:

 
paladin800:

In NormalizeDouble() in 'will output in terminal' it would be better to swap out the printed values:

The terminal reverses the order of output in the logs, i.e. the top entries are the later ones.
 
alexvd:
In the terminal, the reverse order of output in the logs, i.e. the top entries are the later ones.
:)
 
alexvd:
The terminal reverses the order of the log output, i.e. the top entries are the later ones.
"Habit is given to us from above, it is a substitute for logic" (c) Bjorn Starikov
 
MetaDriver:
"Habit is given to us from above, a substitute for logic" (c) Bjorn Starikov

and I thought it was Pushkin, and not that kind of ending.

but the message is right.

 
The rule of the glass is to pour from the top).
 
sergeev:

and I thought it was Pushkin, and not that kind of ending.

but the message is right.

Who's going to redo it? Pushkin?
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