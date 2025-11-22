Errors, bugs, questions - page 1058
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Why aren't agents of MQL5 Cloud Network enabled and not displayed in the terminal when starting with /portrabl switch?
When starting without /portrabl switch, the agents are displayed and enabled.
enabled: service ...allow public access - in both cases
with the /portrabl switch:
servicedesk applications: #832323,#833080.
Why aren't agents enabled and displayed in the terminal when starting with the /portrabl switch?
When starting without /portrabl , agents are displayed and enabled.
Service Desk Applications: #832323,#833080.
Without/portrable switch:
Good evening, dear forum members)))
Can i ask your advice? I place two Sell and Buy orders without SL and TP once a day and as soon as i get one of them triggered, i also start 2 sections with following lines: if (trade.RequestSL()==0) (it look for and set SL) and if (trade.RequestSL()!=0) (it already works with SL), everything works if 1 order triggered in 24 hours but if 1 triggered and following it on the same day 2nd order starts a problem, conditionif (trade.RequestSL()==0) it ignores and goes straight toif (trade.RequestSL()!=0) despite the fact SL is not set for pending orders, how can I fix it? Thank you!
In NormalizeDouble() in 'will output in terminal' it would be better to swap out the printed values:
In NormalizeDouble() in 'will output in terminal' it would be better to swap out the printed values:
In the terminal, the reverse order of output in the logs, i.e. the top entries are the later ones.
The terminal reverses the order of the log output, i.e. the top entries are the later ones.
"Habit is given to us from above, a substitute for logic" (c) Bjorn Starikov
and I thought it was Pushkin, and not that kind of ending.
but the message is right.
and I thought it was Pushkin, and not that kind of ending.
but the message is right.