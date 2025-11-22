Errors, bugs, questions - page 1061
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// Наследование по умолчанию приватное. И в С++ и в mql
public наследование можно не указывать, оно по умолчаниюIt's not good. If you started to copy C++, you should copy it exactly, and in this case you mislead respected programmers. After all, this is the only difference between a class and a structure - inheritance by default
This is bad, if you started to copy C++, you should copy exactly, but in this way you mislead respected programmers.
Apparently, it was left over from times immemorial when the decision to move to C++ had not yet become "party policy".
Now inheritance is private by default like C++.
Well, that's the only difference between a class and a structure - inheritance by default.
Well, it's not exactly so. I, for instance, can name three more differences at a glance
Silent:
I agree.
A "command" to forcibly null all prev_calculated for the selected symbol would also be useful. With the subsequent generation of a tick would be a good combination.
Oh!
Write what the sd says?
Found such a command:Exactly zeroizes all prev_calculated and causes generation of tick. Tweak: it does it twice in a row, which is unnecessary, but it works flawlessly. :)
Such a team is found:It resets all prev_calculated and causes generation of a tick. Tweak: it does this twice in a row, which is really unnecessary, but it works flawlessly. :)
MetaDriver, I've already patented this bug :)
Shh! Don't say it's a bug. They'll fix it, but they won't give you anything in return.
There's no one there, everyone's at the airport to meet some prick from Japan.
:)
Please tell me (or give me a link) how to make it so that when optimising for a certain combination of input parameters, the test is not performed.
For example, there are parameters A and B, where start=10, step=5, end=30. At that, if B<=A, then test has no sense, e.g. at B=10 and A=15 we don't need test.
P.S.: found a solution.
Installed MetaTrader 5 Agents Manager Build 842 on VPS, but can't connect to the cloud.