MQL5 Cloud network.
Hi, I'm a complete beginner here, and I've been trying to create an account and a connection to the agents, but I can't find my account number, I don't know where to look?Is there anyone here who can help me step by step?
You don't need an account number in order to register for MQL5 Cloud agents network.https://www.mql5.com/en/users/conkan/agents/overview
Thanks for your reply Eleni Anna!
But I don't really understand, why is it written in the box that, "The account should be valid otherwise your agents will be offered for free" and how can the Agents know that I am renting out my computing power if I have not connected my computer to my MQL5 account? And I don't have the option to mark that I want to join the MQL5 network as shown in the instruction, so how does all this work? And then I have some problems with being able to connect to the Agents that come up in the box, it says that the agents are connected but when I look in my MQL5 account there are no agents connected? what did i do wrong when i registered and joined?
Put your username there: conkan
Hi Eleni.
I have tried with my username in that box, and I have tried to enter every login and password I have, I also tried to enter my Metaquote ID there, I also created a new MQL5 account and wrote that login name, but the small box turns red on all my attempts, but when I created the new account and I opened the agent's page there were all my 4 (8) CPU cores and they had agents on them, but I couldn't apply that account either, the problem could be that do I only have a demo account? does it have to be a live account?
You seem OK, the demo account doesn't matter, the MQL5 cloud network app is a seperate application and runs independently from MT5.
Okay, so Eleni, what should I do to make it work with my account? Please help me, I don't know what to do.
Actually you don't need to do anything, this whole thing works on it own automatically, you simply need to keep your computer on and check once a day this page for your earnings: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/conkan/agents/overview
CONNY BERTIL THOMAS OSTGARD:
Did you input the user name conkan or Conkan ? In your profile the user appears as conkan "https://www.mql5.com/en/users/conkan"
Hi Catalin. Thanks for your help, I uninstalled and downloaded the Agents and reinstalled the program, tried to log in again in MQL5 with "conkan" and then all four CPU cores became visible, and I also wrote "conkan" in the small account box, but unfortunately the box turned red again, I think I missed some commission because I can't get my account approved ..
Hi Eleni.
Thanks so much for the help you gave me before, it has worked a little better with the Agents, but I have a question for you, is it difficult to delete an account? and how do I do to remove it? I think the second account that I just opened for the Agents, that it's the account that doesn't allow the Agents to work the way they should, just because it's puts $ 0.02 into that account every day, maybe that's why the account won't be approved?
