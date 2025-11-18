MQL5 Cloud network.

New comment
 

Hi, I'm a complete beginner here, and I've been trying to create an account and a connection to the agents, but I can't find my account number, I don't know where to look?Is there anyone here who can help me step by step?

 
CONNY BERTIL THOMAS OSTGARD:

Hi, I'm a complete beginner here, and I've been trying to create an account and a connection to the agents, but I can't find my account number, I don't know where to look?Is there anyone here who can help me step by step?

You don't need an account number in order to register for MQL5 Cloud agents network.

https://www.mql5.com/en/users/conkan/agents/overview
 
Eleni Anna Branou:

You don't need an account number in order to register for MQL5 Cloud agents network.

https://www.mql5.com/en/users/conkan/agents/overview

Thanks for your reply Eleni Anna!


But I don't really understand, why is it written in the box that, "The account should be valid otherwise your agents will be offered for free" and how can the Agents know that I am renting out my computing power if I have not connected my computer to my MQL5 account? And I don't have the option to mark that I want to join the MQL5 network as shown in the instruction, so how does all this work? And then I have some problems with being able to connect to the Agents that come up in the box, it says that the agents are connected but when I look in my MQL5 account there are no agents connected? what did i do wrong when i registered and joined?




 
CONNY BERTIL THOMAS OSTGARD:

Thanks for your reply Eleni Anna!


But I don't really understand, why is it written in the box that, "The account should be valid otherwise your agents will be offered for free" and how can the Agents know that I am renting out my computing power if I have not connected my computer to my MQL5 account? And I don't have the option to mark that I want to join the MQL5 network as shown in the instruction, so how does all this work? And then I have some problems with being able to connect to the Agents that come up in the box, it says that the agents are connected but when I look in my MQL5 account there are no agents connected? what did i do wrong when i registered and joined?




Put your username there: conkan

 
Eleni Anna Branou:

Put your username there: conkan

Hi Eleni.

I have tried with my username in that box, and I have tried to enter every login and password I have, I also tried to enter my Metaquote ID there, I also created a new MQL5 account and wrote that login name, but the small box turns red on all my attempts, but when I created the new account and I opened the agent's page there were all my 4 (8) CPU cores and they had agents on them, but I couldn't apply that account either, the problem could be that do I only have a demo account? does it have to be a live account?


 
CONNY BERTIL THOMAS OSTGARD:

Hi Eleni.

I have tried with my username in that box, and I have tried to enter every login and password I have, I also tried to enter my Metaquote ID there, I also created a new MQL5 account and wrote that login name, but the small box turns red on all my attempts, but when I created the new account and I opened the agent's page there were all my 4 (8) CPU cores and they had agents on them, but I couldn't apply that account either, the problem could be that do I only have a demo account? does it have to be a live account?


You seem OK, the demo account doesn't matter, the MQL5 cloud network app is a seperate application and runs independently from MT5.

 
Eleni Anna Branou:

You seem OK, the demo account doesn't matter, the MQL5 cloud network app is a seperate application and runs independently from MT5.

Okay, so Eleni, what should I do to make it work with my account? Please help me, I don't know what to do.

 
CONNY BERTIL THOMAS OSTGARD:

Okay, so Eleni, what should I do to make it work with my account? Please help me, I don't know what to do.

Actually you don't need to do anything, this whole thing works on it own automatically, you simply need to keep your computer on and check once a day this page for your earnings: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/conkan/agents/overview

 

CONNY BERTIL THOMAS OSTGARD:

Did you input the user name conkan or Conkan ? In your profile the user appears as conkan "https://www.mql5.com/en/users/conkan"

CONNY BERTIL THOMAS OSTGARD
CONNY BERTIL THOMAS OSTGARD
  • www.mql5.com
Added topic MQL5 Cloud network. Hi, I'm a complete beginner here, and I've been trying to create an account and a connection to the agents, but I can't find my account number, I don't know where to look?Is there anyone here who can help me step by step
 
Catalin Zachiu:

Did you input the user name conkan or Conkan ? In your profile the user appears as conkan "https://www.mql5.com/en/users/conkan"

Hi Catalin. Thanks for your help, I uninstalled and downloaded the Agents and reinstalled the program, tried to log in again in MQL5 with "conkan" and then all four CPU cores became visible, and I also wrote "conkan" in the small account box, but unfortunately the box turned red again, I think I missed some commission because I can't get my account approved ..


 

Hi Eleni.

Thanks so much for the help you gave me before, it has worked a little better with the Agents, but I have a question for you, is it difficult to delete an account? and how do I do to remove it? I think the second account that I just opened for the Agents, that it's the account that doesn't allow the Agents to work the way they should, just because it's puts $ 0.02 into that account every day, maybe that's why the account won't be approved?

12
New comment