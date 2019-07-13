MT5 Cloud Issue - I'm not given the option to connect?
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Hi
I've installed the Agents Manager build 2085, and logged into my MQL5 (web site)
I thought the first tab asked you to join the Cloud Server - but I don't see that option - am I blind?
It just says the Cloud is disconnected....
Any help is appreciated - thank you