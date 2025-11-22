Errors, bugs, questions - page 2130
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Changed protocol for working with MQL5 Storage
The protocol for working with the MQL5 Storage online has been changed to support new group projects. Unfortunately, after updating to a new version of the platform, you will need to re-extract all of the data from the storage. The data stored there will not be affected or lost.
Have you extracted data from the Warehouse? If you don't understand what we're talking about, insert a screenshot from MetaEditor (the "Navigator" window) and we'll connect it step by step...
I downloaded ALL the data to my computer. Then I downloaded them back via Metaeditor? How do I get the login and password to the repository now? The old login and password do not work
I downloaded ALL the data to my computer. Then I downloaded them back via Metaeditor? How do I get the login and password to the repository now? The old username and password do not work.
The login and password of your mql5.account should be entered in the MetaEditor in the settings of the Community tab. This condition is a pass to your Vault.
The login and password for your mql5.account you enter in the MetaEditor in the settings in the Community tab. This condition is a pass to your repository.
I don't mean in the editor and not in the terminal - here everything is fine and everything works as it should, I need the password here https://storage.mql5.io, it used to be this address https://storage.mql5.com/!/# ?
I don't mean in the editor or in the terminal - it's fine here and everything works as it should, I need the password here https://storage.mql5.io, it used to be this address https://storage.mql5.com/!/# ?
I have no idea what those links are. The Warehouse is accessed and operated from the MetaEditor.
I have no idea what these links are. The Vault is accessed and operated from the MetaEditor.
I don't mean in the editor or in the terminal - here everything is fine and everything works as it should, I need the password here https://storage.mql5.io, it used to be this address https://storage.mql5.com/!/# ?
You type in your login and password and access is granted. I just checked mine.
The terminal automatically cleans everything. But the terminal is not responsible for a user who runs optimization on all cores (usually more than six) on a microdisk on a cross symbol in every tick mode based on real ticks and also when the account currency is different from the currency of the point on the given pair.
The treatment: manually delete agent directories and from now on optimize carefully on microdisks (don't use all agents).
You enter your username and password and access is granted. I just checked mine.
So that's the problem that when I go tohttps://storage.mql5.com there are no folders that I sent to the repository from the meta-editor although the meta-editor has sent them
So the problem is that when I go tohttps://storage.mql5.com there are no folders that I sent to the repository from the meta-editor although the meta-editor sent them
I don't know, it works for me. Sounds like you have a problem.