Errors, bugs, questions - page 1067
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Bring back the old icon from MetaEditor, but after the update some strange two creatures...
The EA worked fine in the tester after today's update stopped. I recompiled it and it still writes in the tester:
2013.09.27 09:19:01 Core 1 2013.01.01 00:00:00 Invalid EX5 file
2013.09.27 09:19:01 Core 1 global initialization failed
2013.09.27 09:19:01 Core 1 global initialization critical error
2013.09.27 09:19:01 Core 1 tester stopped because expert initialization failed
If the tasks are simple, single-type and the algorithm is essentially parallel, then go for OpenCL.
If not, then create separate threads.
MT5/ 851/32 gives an error when compiling https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/11/page104#comment_367947 (it was fixed a long time ago and the Service Desk application was closed). Only now the error appears differently - it considers functions from config.mqh as undeclared. If you move the declarations from config.mqh to the source file, everything is fine.
The most interesting thing is that mql5.exe compiles without errors. There is an error only when compiling directly into MetaEditor.
I always thought that it is the same. I checked it (mql5.exe) is simply version 842 (it was not updated or not updated), so there are no errors.
Which means:
2013.09.27 09:54:18 MQL5 Market failed to load list of reviews.
What's the new icon, send me a screenshot.)
update and be horrified.
as the icon itself is shallow, it's kind of a mess.
refresh and be horrified.
Because the icon itself is small, it looks awkward.
What about a screenshot?
Why bother with a screenshot... Didn't your update go through?
Well, the icon is more or less the same when zoomed in, but as the screen resolution is large, it blends in...
I like the old one better.