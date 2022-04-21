MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester: bugs, bugs, suggestions for improvement - page 74

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The name of the EA whose run took place is missing at the end of the single run log. It would be good to add it along with the header, as it is done at the beginning of the run.
 
When GUI shows list of caches being optimized, I would like to see in this list also time spent for optimization.

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and trading strategy testing

Bugs, bugs, questions

Slava, 2019.04.19 15:11

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| заголовок кеша                                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
struct TestCacheHeader
  {
   DWORD             msc_avg;                // среднее время выполнения в миллисекундах

   UINT              passes_passed;          // количество пройденных проходов
  };

I.e. see the product of the respective fields -msc_avg * passes_passed.

 
In visual mode, pressing "Scroll to...date" scrolls to the end of the story
 
Is it a bug that the pips mode counts margin and there may not be enough money to trigger the limiters?
 


Now you cannot find an entry in this search bar by entering an EA name and a symbol. Only one thing is allowed.

 
fxsaber:
Is it a bug that in pips mode the margin is calculated and there might not be enough money to trigger the limit?

is there anything you can tweak in the symbol properties to make the margin calculation less time-consuming?

 
fxsaber:

An interesting feature of genetics. In the depths of the algorithm, I replaced multiplication by one with an optimisation factor, whose optimisation range includes the same one.

When I included optimization of this parameter into genetics, I couldn't even get close to the result, which was shown by genetics before the parameter was entered.

And if you fix this parameter at 1, or optimise very close to it, is it possible to find the old maximum?

 
Igor Makanu:

is there any way to tweak the symbol properties so that the margin calculation takes less time?

Make all symbol currencies match the account currency. In visual mode, there should always be only one symbol in Market Watch.

 
Andrey Khatimlianskii:

And if you fix this parameter at the value of 1, or optimise very close to it, is it possible to find the old maximum?

With one - of course, close - I have not checked.

 

2402, if you make a single run of one of the Optimisation results with a large balance, the balance is exhibited crooked.

Please correct this bug.

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