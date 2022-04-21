MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester: bugs, bugs, suggestions for improvement - page 70
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We very much lack functionality for marking a row in the optimization tab, the checkbox will most likely take up space (another column ?), but at least highlighting passes of interest in colour is a very useful functionality
for example double click on the line in the Pathway column could italicize the pass of interest for optimization
I think it would be quite functional - sorted by clicking in the header, double-click on the line launched a single pass, you think that the passage is successful - marked with a double click in the leftmost column, then further assess the passages of interest
HH: And you can just allow editing the column pass, instead of highlighting the font - just clicked to record Best, World, Super World!!! eh dreams
We very much lack functionality for marking a row in the optimization tab, the checkbox will most likely take up space (another column ?) but at least highlighting passes of interest in colour is a very useful functionality
for example double click on the line in the Pathway column could italicize the pass of interest for optimization
I think it would be quite functional - sorted by clicking in the header, double-click on the line launched a single pass, you think that the passage is successful - marked with a double click in the leftmost column, then further assess the passages of interest
HH: And you can just allow editing a column pass, instead of highlighting the font - just clicked to record Best, Kool, SuperKool!!! Eh dreams
Yes, that would be handy. Maybe create a GUI add-on on top of the Tester, like they once did on the Terminal.
Genetics gives out a picture like this.
Something similar has only been observed before when doing several consecutive genetics. The picture looks like six runs. But it's one genetics on six cores.
What could be the reason?
How can MQL+WinAPI retrieve this information?
I need it for screeners.
ZZZ Now I'm doing the rough stuff: I open/close a position and calculate the resulting commission.
How can MQL+WinAPI retrieve this information?
I need it for screeners.
I'm currently doing the rough stuff: I open/close a position and calculate the resulting commission.
You can make a batch that will run short tests in tester on all symbols and get the commission, but it's a completely backdoor solution, I guess.
It is possible to make a batch that runs short tests in the tester on all characters and get commissions that way, but this is a completely backwards solution, I suppose
That's what I'm doing. You don't need the batch, as there is an Optimise mode for all characters.
Genetics gives out a picture like this.
Something similar has only been observed before when doing several consecutive genetics. The picture looks like six runs. But it's one genetics on six cores.
What could be the reason?
Are there timeframes in the input parameters?
Are there timeframes in the input parameters?
No. The code is by ticks, it has nothing to do with bars.