MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester: bugs, bugs, suggestions for improvement - page 75
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In these two modes of displaying Optimisation results
do not do anything useful as there are no tooltips with the result when hovering the mouse over the relevant cell/point.
Please finalise these two modes as implemented in the top/default "Graph with results" mode.
HistorySelect does not select orders from the date they were deleted/filled, but from the date they were placed. Which, of course, is incorrect. It works correctly in the terminal. Unpleasant bug.
The search string: Oshibka 008.
Requires input parameters. But input parameters are not needed for this type of Optimisation. Please note.
many times I have been severely disappointed afterwards, after grail results
if in the tester, the tick history is not synchronized in the real tick mode, the tester starts working in the generated tick mode!
already had many times to be hard hit later after a grail results
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and strategy testing
MetaTrader 5 build 2430: Subscription Service, Interface Improvements and MetaEditor Features
fxsaber, 2020.05.17 00:38
when the bar history on the server does not match the tick history. Then you cannot use the original symbol in Tester at all. This limitation is bypassed only through custom symbols.
Always use only custom ones. There will be no problem at all. In other words.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and strategy testing
MetaTrader 5 build 2430: Subscription Service, Interface Improvements and MetaEditor Features
Renat Fatkhullin, 2020.05.17 11:53
We are going to redesign the tester drastically.
If there is a symbol on the trade server which has no history, running the tester on it causes an endless wait.
This, in particular, makes it impossible to optimise for all symbols in Market Watch mode.
Please add the name of the server to this line.