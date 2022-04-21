MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester: bugs, bugs, suggestions for improvement - page 80

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There are lines like this in the Agents' Log. 
KI      0       14:59:10.034    Tester  optimization pass 172473032813 started (batch of 41 tasks)
FJ      0       14:59:16.731    Tester  172473032813 OnTester result 9.949999999999999 : passed in 0:00:06.696
QO      0       14:59:25.171    Tester  1010452003938 OnTester result 0 : passed in 0:00:08.439
LJ      0       14:59:31.921    Tester  47795107913 OnTester result 2.65 : passed in 0:00:06.750
JD      0       14:59:40.336    Tester  1428291810156 OnTester result 0 : passed in 0:00:08.413
What do the highlighted numbers mean? If these are numbers of passes in a complete passageway space, how can this number be used to identify the passageway?
 

The relative drawdown looks comical in "by pips" mode.

I would like to be able to switch between relative and absolute values. I.e. if you chose absolute - all values are in absolute. Selected relative - the corresponding change.

Everything is stored in opt.


HH. I should probably make an opt -> database converter. And use a third-party solution to view optimization results.

Forum on trading, automated trading systems & strategy testing

Libraries: Virtual

Igor Makanu, 2020.09.03 00:10

I use a couple of queries - inthe DB Browser (SQLite) I created a test DB in 2 clicks and there's an SQL tab where you can create and test a query

 

Line colour alternation does not start immediately.


How about highlighting the headings with a different colour?
 
fxsaber:

HH. You should probably do an opt -> DB converter. And use a third-party solution to see the results of optimisation.

all in your hands ))))

I wouldn't bother writing in MQL how to create a DB, then a table in it .... it will take you a wonderful 2-3 days of studying the material and writing code

But, imho, it's easier to create a DB and necessary tables in it for 2-3 minutes and start filling with data fromMQL- it will take the same 2-3 days of studying, but it's more productive

SZY: DB Browser(SQLite) right-click in the database structure and the context menu to copy CREATE expression will simplify the task of creating a table fromMQL, if you still want to do and create a database using MQL

 
Igor Makanu:

everything is in your hands ))))

I wouldn't bother writing in MQL how to create a database, then a table in it .... it will take you a wonderful 2-3 days to learn the material and write the code

But, imho, it's easier to create a DB and necessary tables in it for 2-3 minutes and start filling with data fromMQL- it will take the same 2-3 days of studying, but it's more productive

SZY: DB Browser (SQLite) right-click in the database structure and the context menu and copy CREATE expression will simplify the task of creating a table fromMQL, if you still want to do and create a database using MQL

Thanks for the recommendation, I will have to weigh it all up. Zero in on the subject for now.

 

The filters seem to be raw.

Removed the highlighted filter, so all results except Sharp > 0.5 are gone. I.e. I disabled the filter to see everything, but got another filter.

 

Good day to you all!


After terminating the strategy tester with any Expert Advisor from MetaTrader 5 terminal, for example Moving Averages.mq5, it constantly loads 80% or more of computer memory until I close the terminal. I'm trying to close the process metatester64.exe in Task Manager of Windows 7 64-bit, but it won't quit. Is it just me or is it a common problem?

  1. Initial deposit - 50000 RUB
  2. Simulation - Each tick is based on real ticks
  3. Testing period - from 01.01.2020 till now

Sincerely, Vladimir.




 
MrBrooklin:

Good day to you all!


After terminating the strategy tester with any Expert Advisor from MetaTrader 5 terminal (for example, Moving Averages.mq5), it constantly loads 80% or more of the computer memory until I close the terminal. I'm trying to close the process metatester64.exe in Task Manager of Windows 7 64-bit, but it won't quit. Is it just me or is it a common problem?

  1. Initial deposit - 50000 RUB
  2. Simulation - Each tick is based on real ticks
  3. Testing period - from 01.01.2020 till now

Sincerely, Vladimir.

When the tester finishes its work and while the terminal itself is active, it keeps the accumulated caches for several minutes waiting for the next tasks.

After a few minutes the tester resets the caches and unloads from the memory.

This holding mode allows for faster test restarts.

 
MetaQuotes:

The tester holds the accumulated caches for a few minutes after finishing work and while the terminal itself is active, waiting for the next tasks.

After a few minutes the tester resets the caches and unloads from memory.

This holding mode allows to speed up test restarts.

Thank you very much for the explanation! Now I will know.

Sincerely, Vladimir.
 
In a full enumeration, if you change the value range or step in the parameters tab, the cache is not picked up, everything is recalculated all over again.
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