MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester: bugs, bugs, suggestions for improvement - page 80
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The relative drawdown looks comical in "by pips" mode.
I would like to be able to switch between relative and absolute values. I.e. if you chose absolute - all values are in absolute. Selected relative - the corresponding change.
Everything is stored in opt.
HH. I should probably make an opt -> database converter. And use a third-party solution to view optimization results.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems & strategy testing
Libraries: Virtual
Igor Makanu, 2020.09.03 00:10
I use a couple of queries - inthe DB Browser (SQLite) I created a test DB in 2 clicks and there's an SQL tab where you can create and test a query
Line colour alternation does not start immediately.
HH. You should probably do an opt -> DB converter. And use a third-party solution to see the results of optimisation.
all in your hands ))))
I wouldn't bother writing in MQL how to create a DB, then a table in it .... it will take you a wonderful 2-3 days of studying the material and writing code
But, imho, it's easier to create a DB and necessary tables in it for 2-3 minutes and start filling with data fromMQL- it will take the same 2-3 days of studying, but it's more productive
SZY: DB Browser(SQLite) right-click in the database structure and the context menu to copy CREATE expression will simplify the task of creating a table fromMQL, if you still want to do and create a database using MQL
everything is in your hands ))))
I wouldn't bother writing in MQL how to create a database, then a table in it .... it will take you a wonderful 2-3 days to learn the material and write the code
But, imho, it's easier to create a DB and necessary tables in it for 2-3 minutes and start filling with data fromMQL- it will take the same 2-3 days of studying, but it's more productive
SZY: DB Browser (SQLite) right-click in the database structure and the context menu and copy CREATE expression will simplify the task of creating a table fromMQL, if you still want to do and create a database using MQL
Thanks for the recommendation, I will have to weigh it all up. Zero in on the subject for now.
The filters seem to be raw.
Removed the highlighted filter, so all results except Sharp > 0.5 are gone. I.e. I disabled the filter to see everything, but got another filter.
Good day to you all!
After terminating the strategy tester with any Expert Advisor from MetaTrader 5 terminal, for example Moving Averages.mq5, it constantly loads 80% or more of computer memory until I close the terminal. I'm trying to close the process metatester64.exe in Task Manager of Windows 7 64-bit, but it won't quit. Is it just me or is it a common problem?
Sincerely, Vladimir.
Good day to you all!
After terminating the strategy tester with any Expert Advisor from MetaTrader 5 terminal (for example, Moving Averages.mq5), it constantly loads 80% or more of the computer memory until I close the terminal. I'm trying to close the process metatester64.exe in Task Manager of Windows 7 64-bit, but it won't quit. Is it just me or is it a common problem?
Sincerely, Vladimir.
When the tester finishes its work and while the terminal itself is active, it keeps the accumulated caches for several minutes waiting for the next tasks.
After a few minutes the tester resets the caches and unloads from the memory.
This holding mode allows for faster test restarts.
The tester holds the accumulated caches for a few minutes after finishing work and while the terminal itself is active, waiting for the next tasks.
After a few minutes the tester resets the caches and unloads from memory.
This holding mode allows to speed up test restarts.
Thank you very much for the explanation! Now I will know.Sincerely, Vladimir.