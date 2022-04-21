MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester: bugs, bugs, suggestions for improvement - page 81
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Please make a button "Clear Optimization Results Cache" for tester - now I have to do it manually. It is critical if the Expert Advisor is actively processing the obtained results - because of the cache it does not get the necessary frames.
It seems to be configurable in the properties of MQL projects.
Sometimes grey rectangles remain in 2D mode, although everything is calculated. It is not always possible to close the optimisation graph, clicking on the cross does not react.
The break-even level is not visible in 2D and 3D modes.
In 2D, when hovering over rectangles, it is not enough to show their value.
The tab "Optimization" lacks the minimum balance filter to understand how much you can increase the lot.
It would be desirable not only to be able to select planes for displaying, but also to fix values on other axes. For example, if you optimize 3 parameters (let it be SL, TP, weekday), if you select the axis SL and TP, then the result will be shown for all days, you can not see separately for Monday, Tuesday, etc.
build 2629
I noticed that I can't go to the beginning of the test period after the end of the test. As an example, I take a standard Moving Average Expert Advisor. I put the test on M1 from 1-6 October. After the test run, we can see only the 5th date in the visualizer. On the 1st of October I cannot move the chart to the right with the mouse held down, nor can I use PageDn/PageUp or the cursor. After several attempts to move the chart, the indicator and icons start jumping from side to side. Build 2629, Win7.
Of course, the copy of the chart and trades I have in the terminal helps me out, everything scrolls there. But why such behaviour in the strategy visualizer?
Click on the picture below to demonstrate the problem.
"View previous optimisation results" cannot view the forward.
Forward is in 2d, it does not count up:
I noticed that I can't go to the beginning of the test period after the end of the test. As an example, I take a standard Moving Average Expert Advisor. I put the test on M1 from 1-6 October. After the test run, we can see only the 5th date in the visualizer. On the 1st of October I cannot move the chart to the right with the mouse held down, nor can I use PageDn/PageUp or the cursor. After several attempts to move the chart, the indicator and icons start jumping from side to side. Build 2629, Win7.
Of course, the copy of the chart and trades I have in the terminal helps me out, everything scrolls there. But why such behaviour in the strategy visualizer?
Click on the picture below to demonstrate the problem.
Confirmed, wrote about it here:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and strategy testing
Bugs, bugs, questions
Andrey Dik, 2020.10.07 00:35
2632
I cannot use drag&drop or arrow keys to browse (rewind/forward) the chart when I am paused in visual testing.
b2565. The limiter has a zero ORDER_PRICE_CURRENT until the next tick after it is set.
And if on forex symbols it is so for some reason historically. But it is a gross error in Netting+Exchange. Now it turns out like this.
In the exchange, there cannot be zero ORDER_PRICE_CURRENT for the Limit, even theoretically: if the glass is empty, and BuyLimit is set, then Bid == BuyLimit_Price appears.
I don't know if there is such a bug in the Terminal on Netting+Bourse. Big request for a fix.
Search string: Oshibka 014.
By the way, it is impossible to force the Visualizer to show the first tick of backtest in Market Watch. You can clearly see it on the screenshot.
Greetings! I trade at Otkritie... mt5 build 2650
I have a problem with limiters in the tester - for some reason they don't pass the margin check...
Market one with the same volume is checked and executed...2020.03.17 21:00:00 current account state: Balance: 94146.00, Credit: 0.00, Commission: 0.00, Accumulated: 0.00, Assets: 0.00, Liabilities: 0.00, Equity 94146.00, Margin: 0.00, FreeMargin: 94146.00
2020.03.17 21:00:00 calculated account state: Assets: 0.00, Liabilities: 0.00, Equity 94146.00, Margin: 102771.09, FreeMargin: -8625.09
2020.03.17 21:00:00 not enough money [buy limit 9 Si-6.20 at 76549]
2020.03.17 21:00:00 failed buy limit 9 Si-6.20 at 76549 [No money]
102771.09 where did this figure come from? i.e. GO per lot 11419.01???
the same the next day... only GO is already 13767.01...
2020.03.18 12:00:00 current account state: Balance: 94146.00, Credit: 0.00, Commission: 0.00, Accumulated: 0.00, Assets: 0.00, Liabilities: 0.00, Equity 94146.00, Margin: 0.00, FreeMargin: 94146.00
2020.03.18 12:00:0000, Liabilities: 0.00, Equity 94146.00, Margin: 123903.09, FreeMargin: -29757.09
2020.03.18 12:00:00 not enough money [buy limit 9 Si-6.20 at 78897]
2020.03.18 12:00:00 failed buy limit 9 Si-6.20 at 78897 [No money]
and after 10 days... GO became as much as 15046.01
2020.03.27 18:00:00 current account state: Balance: 94146.00, Credit: 0.00, Commission: 0.00, Accumulated: 0.00, Assets: 0.00, Liabilities: 0.00, Equity 94146.00, Margin: 0.00, FreeMargin: 94146.00
2020.03.27 18:00:00 current account state: Assets: 0.00, Liabilities: 0.00, Equity 94146.00, Margin: 135414.09, FreeMargin: -41268.09
2020.03.27 18:00:00 not enough money [buy limit 9 Si-6.20 at 80176]
2020.03.27 18:00:00 failed buy limit 9 Si-6.20 at 80176 [No money]
and on the market these volumes are executing normally... i.e. problems only with limiters... where does the tester get the GO value from?
Please signal if a debug version of EX5 or other slow variant is run on Optimize.
Now it is easy to accidentally run a slow EA on Optimisation and lose time and money for nothing.Search string: Uluchshenie 032.
Colleagues, here's the problem: Randomly - once every month or two - the Agents Manager disappears from the system. Yesterday it was there, but today I click on the shortcut and there is no application. I did not check what is with Agents Manager - I reinstalled MetaTester immediately - I will let me know when it happens again.
I saw this https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/73398 thread. The problem is old, but it seems there is no solution and will never be. The administration is fighting with some illegal installations of the tester. The fact that normal users are bothered by it is no big deal and people will tolerate it. Can I have at least a hundred of my own computers? Yes, you can. Why the hell do I have to reinstall the software all the time? And yes, I have to keep an eye out for a lost username in it all the time(((