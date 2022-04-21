MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester: bugs, bugs, suggestions for improvement - page 71

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fxsaber:
All-character optimisation opt-files do not open in the Tester. Normal optimisation is fine.
Can I have more details? Step by step
 
Slava:
Can you give me more details? Step by step

I've optimised for all characters.

Tester->Review->Previous results->Select any opt-file with optimisation by all characters.

Nothing happens.

 
Looks like the optimizer broke down completely. I am trying to run a ginnet, and it gives out 500 sets of 10000 and dies. Only the optimization time increases. Tasks are added in agents, but the execution stands still.
It's a mess. When will they fix it. The other day it seemed fine. But today it's not.
Files:
IMG_20200426_125909.jpg  6654 kb
 
Anatoliy Dzhumko:
Looks like the optimizer broke down completely. I am trying to run a gynetic, and it gives out 500 sets of 10000 and dies. Only the optimization time increases. In agents tasks are added, but the execution stands still.
It's a mess. When will they fix it. The other day it seemed fine. Today it's not.
Already cleaned everything. Reinstalled everything several times and still.
 
Anatoliy Dzhumko:
I've already cleaned everything out. Reinstalled everything several times and still.

No one knows what's in your EA. I haven't noticed any problems with mine.

 
Anatoliy Dzhumko:
I've already cleaned everything out. Reinstalled everything several times and still.

"Still" is spelled. And please don't use bad language. Removed the rudeness from your post.

 
I apologise to everyone. Started another owl. It's fine. I must be overworked, I'm getting tired.
 

Why does one EA's backtest chart in the Terminal show trades with areola arrows?


And the other EA shows no areolas?

 
fxsaber:

Why does one EA's backtest chart in the Terminal show trades with areola arrows?


And the other EA shows no areolas?

The candlestick/bar view button is pressed differently


 
Igor Makanu:

button view jap.candle / bars differently pressed

Thanks, didn't know that.

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