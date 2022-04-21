MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester: bugs, bugs, suggestions for improvement - page 71
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
All-character optimisation opt-files do not open in the Tester. Normal optimisation is fine.
Can you give me more details? Step by step
I've optimised for all characters.
Tester->Review->Previous results->Select any opt-file with optimisation by all characters.
Nothing happens.
Looks like the optimizer broke down completely. I am trying to run a gynetic, and it gives out 500 sets of 10000 and dies. Only the optimization time increases. In agents tasks are added, but the execution stands still.
I've already cleaned everything out. Reinstalled everything several times and still.
No one knows what's in your EA. I haven't noticed any problems with mine.
I've already cleaned everything out. Reinstalled everything several times and still.
"Still" is spelled. And please don't use bad language. Removed the rudeness from your post.
Why does one EA's backtest chart in the Terminal show trades with areola arrows?
And the other EA shows no areolas?
Why does one EA's backtest chart in the Terminal show trades with areola arrows?
And the other EA shows no areolas?
The candlestick/bar view button is pressed differently
button view jap.candle / bars differently pressed
Thanks, didn't know that.