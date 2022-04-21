MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester: bugs, bugs, suggestions for improvement - page 67

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In order to deal with issues/baggering in the Tester more effectively, you need its logs and the logs of all the Agents. Saving them all in an archive and posting them here is quite difficult for many people. Especially those who don't own a file manager.

I suggest that in this menu

I propose we add a "save all logs to archive" option. To save a ZIP archive of all logs, including subfolder paths.

Search string: Uluchshenie 013.

 
@Slava what does this agent log mean? This is the full fragment from start to finish.

журнал агента

2020.03.02 21:40:07.936 Network additional connect from 127.0.0.1
2020.03.02 21:40:08.044 Network previous connect context not freed
2020.03.02 21:40:08.044 127.0.0.1       cannot accept connect, agent is busy
2020.03.02 21:40:09.925 127.0.0.1       prepare for shutdown
 
Askr:
@Slava what does this agent log mean? This is the full fragment from start to finish.

There has been a break in communication. When the connection is broken, the tester should terminate.

On the next incoming connection from the client terminal it turned out that the tester has not yet finished its work. Therefore the incoming connection has been rejected.

[Deleted]  
Rashid Umarov:

No ban

Rashid, please check now. fxsaber says he has been autobanned again.
 
trader_number_one:
Rashid, please check now. fxsaber says he has been autobanned again.

He doesn't have any ban.

 
I found a new error in the strategy tester: https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/334182
Объект не работает в тестере стратегий MQL5
Объект не работает в тестере стратегий MQL5
  • 2020.03.04
  • www.mql5.com
У меня есть следующий пример кода. Я пытаюсь запустить его в тестере стратегий. Это не работает. В реальном режиме это работает...
 

I have removed the Jamdisk connection setting in the MT5 tester folder.

With version 2347 it looks like the strategy tester can now run the optimisation tests normally.

The results of all optimization tests are now exactly the same as the individual tests.


I have removed the ramdisk link setting of the MT5 tester folder.

With version 2347, it looks like the strategy tester can now run optimization tests normally.

The results of all the optimization tests are now exactly the same as those of the individual tests.



@fxsaber @Slava



 
Rashid Umarov:

He doesn't have any ban.

Everything has now returned to normal. The problematic situation looks like this.


Both times I got into it during a long typing session of a large post with picture uploads.

Long - probably over an hour (got distracted many times, then came back). Probably a security system kicking in with this behaviour.

To clarify, the site becomes inaccessible for many hours. Picture above.

 
fxsaber:

403 error is not a ban

I had a 403 error on my PC last year, but I read the forum on my Android for about 5 hours without any problems.

I rebooted the modem and everything was working fine at once.

 
Igor Makanu:

403 error is not a ban

I had a 403 error on my PC last year, but I read the forum on my Android for about 5 hours without any problems.

I rebooted the modem and everything started working fine immediately.

Android must have been with a different IP.

Router is not obliged to change IP after reboot. It's understandable that the IP blocking is happening.

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