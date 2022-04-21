MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester: bugs, bugs, suggestions for improvement - page 79
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I have seen in the strategy tester, I don't see the commission when the transaction is completed.
I am using the library from <Trade / PositionInfo.mqh> and cannot get the commission through it.
See image:
Strategy Tester:
Please let me know what I can do to attract commission to my strategy tester.
I hope to get an answer.
I have seen in the strategy tester, I don't see the commission when the transaction is completed.
I am using the library from <Trade / PositionInfo.mqh> and cannot get the commission through it.
See image:
Strategy Tester:
Please let me know what I can do to attract commission to my strategy tester.
I hope to get an answer.
While the position is open - you will not always be able to see the commission. In that case you need to watch the commission on the"market exit" trade.
Added: there is another kind of commission - when you enter the market. Then you need to look for a "market entry" trade.
While the position is open, you will not always be able to see the commission. In that case, you need to watch the commission on the " market exit " trade.
Added: there is another kind of commission - when you enter the market. Then you need to look for a "market entry" trade.
But that's not the answer to the question. I don't see commission in the completed transaction strategy tester? There is zero there when I search the history. Even in the history list the commission is not shown. You can see in the images I shared.
But that does not answer the question. I don't see the commission in the strategy tester of completed transactions? There is zero there when I look in the history. Even in the history list, the commission is not shown. You can see in the images I shared.
This is a problem with the trading server.
Here I am on a real account running the tester - and I can see the commissions perfectly:
But on the Forex symbol:
But that does not answer the question. I don't see the commission in the strategy tester of completed transactions? There is zero there when I look in the history. Even in the history list, the commission is not shown. You can see in the images I shared.
It depends on your broker.
Thank you for your replies. I think I need to contact the broker. The broker says it's an MT5 problem. MT5 says it's a broker problem. Very well ... and my problem remains there. No solution.....
Is this your first time in the market? Dump this "broker" and run away from it as soon as possible.
It's elementary illiteracy on the part of the technical staff at the "broker" - they can't set up the trading server.
Please allow in this Optimisation mode to choose the path to the symbols to calculate on.
For example, you want to do Optimisation only on futures symbols or on certain custom symbols. To do this, you have to change the Market Watch each time.
If it's possible to set a mask (e.g. EUR*) in the ini, that would be good.Search string: Uluchshenie 023.
After selecting the 'Run Single Test' menu item in the Optimisation table, a single pass goes through. Unfortunately, it is now necessary to remember which row in this table corresponds to the tabs of the single pass. If the desired row was weakly highlighted after selecting this menu item, it would be much more comfortable to work with the Optimisation results. Please consider such a possibility.Search string: Uluchshenie 024.