MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester: bugs, bugs, suggestions for improvement - page 64
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It seems that when starting the test (ie by clicking "Start" in the Strategy Tester), the Tester agent is not copying the required files (including the DLL) to its internal MQL{Libraries folder. I've identified two events:
If I have a "Test.dll" file in my EA, then
1) Strategy Tester complains that the Test.dll.ex5 file is not found
2) The Test agent does not copy Test.dll to its internal folder and thus, the Strategy Tester complains that Test.dll cannot be found
% appdata% \ Roaming \ MetaQuotes \ Tester \ <MT5 ID> \ Agent-127.0.0.1-3000 \ MQL5 \ Libraries \
There was no ban
There was a hard IP blocking - the server was unavailable. It was impossible to log in through an anonymizer, as the password was supposed to be wrong.
In general, standard automatic protection from unscrupulous users.
It seems that when starting the test (ie by clicking "Start" in the Strategy Tester), the Tester agent is not copying the required files (including the DLL) to its internal MQL{Libraries folder. I've identified two events:
If I have a "Test.dll" file in my EA, then
1) Strategy Tester complains that the Test.dll.ex5 file is not found
2) The Test agent does not copy Test.dll to its internal folder and thus, the Strategy Tester complains that Test.dll cannot be found
% appdata% \ Roaming \ MetaQuotes \ Tester \ <MT5 ID> \ Agent-127.0.0.1-3000 \ MQL5 \ Libraries \
I have the same error in Strategy Tester!
2020.02.25 02:03:35.725 Tester file ***.dll.ex5 open error [2]
If you rename the library (add the .ex5 extension), you get another error:
2020.02.25 02:09:32.567 2020.02.18 00:00:00 Cannot call 'Receive_Information', '***.dll' is not loaded
2020.02.25 02:09:32.568 2020.02.18 00:00:00 unresolved import function call
Reproduced exactly with the stop button pressed.
If you need to do a responsible optimisation, it's probably better to do it after restarting the Terminal, without hitting the Stop button.
If you need to do a responsible optimisation, it is probably better to do it after restarting the Terminal, without pressing the Stop button.
Possibly. But we shouldn't depend on it.
This behaviour (with pressing the stop button) has been fixed, and the fix is included in the latest release
Possibly. But we should not depend on it.
This behaviour (with the stop button) has been fixed, and the fix is included in the latest release
Then you have to look again for the reason why the optimisation pass is not the same as the single pass.
Then we have to look again for the reason why the optimisation pass does not match the single pass.
Is the test expert counting milliseconds of ticks giving discrepancies?
That's what we caught the problem with, and then we checked it with the same Expert Advisor
Is the test EA counting milliseconds of ticks giving discrepancies?
Caught the problem on it, then checked by the same expert
This EA in 2340 did not show more discrepancies.
The pass mismatch occurred in the live EA. I will use the method that proved itself last time.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems & strategy testing
MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester: bugs, bugs, suggestions for improvement
fxsaber, 2020.02.20 08:57
I have compared the timeframe stats obtained during GA optimization. And the stait of the single pass.
In the frame-state the execution goes by ticks that are not in the history: I noticed at once that there are a lot of deals/orders, which are executed by exactly one second.
For example, a single pass in history has an entry at 2019.06.04 02:00:00.206, and a frame pass at 2019.06.04 02:00:00.000(tick history has no tick at that time).
It takes a lot of time to do that...
But in the vast majority of cases, all the results returned by the optimization task are wrong.
P: quantity of real pending orders
Why doesn't a moderator come running in here and delete the post and leave it instead:
<DELETED>
This is an English language forum
Post in English
? Double standards?