MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester: bugs, bugs, suggestions for improvement - page 65
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Why doesn't a moderator come running in here and delete the post, leaving it instead:
? Double standard?
Because we allow anyone to get help and communicate in our part of the forum, regardless of their language or country of residence.
Because there is nothing wrong with seeing the original text in the language of the person asking instead of a sloppy, inaccurate automatic translation that leads to a misunderstanding.
Because English is a language of international communication, and everyone can know it if they want to (it's simple). And everyone can translate and help if they want to.
Because "destruction is in heads, not toilets" - whoever wants to see "double standards" will see them and will write the disparaging "resort".
Andrew, I advise you to reread your own profile and try to match it. Thank you.
Why doesn't a moderator come running in here and delete the post, leaving instead:
? Double standard?
Because people are forced to enter the Russiam forum to get some publicity from Metaquotes.
You should ask them why this is the case.
If the translation software shows any obvious errors or distortions when translating my words into English, I know how to fix them as best I can.
I am very sorry if any inconvenience is caused to anyone.
Thank you.
If the translation software shows any obvious errors or distortions when translating my words into English, I know how to fix them as best I can.
I am very sorry if any inconvenience is caused to anyone.
Thank you.
MQL5.com论坛信息多语言的自动翻译
Thanks, I don't need your advice.
Moderators live by some unwritten rules of their own, which are absolutely not conducive to normal communication.
I stumble over it periodically, go into read-only mode for a while, then get caught again just wanting to help a passing newbie, and it drags on.
Fuck you and your rules.
Because people have to go to the Russiam forum to get some publicity from Metaquotes.
You have to ask them why this is so?
I don't mind communicating in any language in any part of the forum. It's a shame that MQs don't read much of the English threads.
If the translation software shows any obvious errors or distortions when translating my words into English, I know how to correct them as best I can.
I'm very sorry if any inconvenience is caused to anyone.
Thank you.
My comment is not about you, but about moderators work. You're welcome to ask in English here.
My comment is not about you, but about moderators work. You're welcome to ask in English here.
In the English part we (often but not always) click on edit on the post, do a machine translation of the post from his language to English with the built-in translator, then click on Update post.
...
MQL5.com论坛信息多语言的自动翻译 -
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and trading strategy testing
The MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester: bugs, bugs, suggestions for improvement
Sergey Golubev, 2020.02.27 13:35
Thanks, I don't need your advice.
You took my advice yourself with this:
Why doesn't a moderator come in here and delete the message, leaving it instead:
? Double standard?
So don't take it as an imposition - you're the first to preach and express your "eh" - no one asked you to show the real you, not what's written in your profile.
I take my leave - it's not nice.
Thanks, I don't need your advice.
Moderators live by some unwritten rules of their own, which are absolutely not conducive to normal communication.
I stumble over it periodically, go into read-only mode for a while, then get caught again just wanting to help a passing newbie, and it drags on.
Fuck you and your rules.
I don't mind communicating in any language in any part of the forum. It's a shame that MQs don't read much of the English threads.
Ban for a week