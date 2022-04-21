MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester: bugs, bugs, suggestions for improvement - page 65

New comment
 
Andrey Khatimlianskii:

Why doesn't a moderator come running in here and delete the post, leaving it instead:

? Double standard?

Because we allow anyone to get help and communicate in our part of the forum, regardless of their language or country of residence.

Because there is nothing wrong with seeing the original text in the language of the person asking instead of a sloppy, inaccurate automatic translation that leads to a misunderstanding.

Because English is a language of international communication, and everyone can know it if they want to (it's simple). And everyone can translate and help if they want to.

Because "destruction is in heads, not toilets" - whoever wants to see "double standards" will see them and will write the disparaging "resort".

Andrew, I advise you to reread your own profile and try to match it. Thank you.

 
Andrey Khatimlianskii :

Why doesn't a moderator come running in here and delete the post, leaving instead:

? Double standard?

Because people are forced to enter the Russiam forum to get some publicity from Metaquotes.

You should ask them why this is the case.

 
Neither English nor Russian is my native language, so I need to more or less use translation software to post to the forum.


If the translation software shows any obvious errors or distortions when translating my words into English, I know how to fix them as best I can.

However, in the process of translating from either language to Russian, if there are any errors, I can't find or know how to fix them.


I am very sorry if any inconvenience is caused to anyone.

Thank you.


 
tickfenix:
Neither English nor Russian is my first language, so I need to more or less use translation software to post on the forum.


If the translation software shows any obvious errors or distortions when translating my words into English, I know how to fix them as best I can.

However, in the process of translating from either language to Russian, if there are any errors, I can't find or find out how to fix them.


I am very sorry if any inconvenience is caused to anyone.

Thank you.




MQL5.com论坛信息多语言的自动翻译

 
Artyom Trishkin:

Thanks, I don't need your advice.

Moderators live by some unwritten rules of their own, which are absolutely not conducive to normal communication.

I stumble over it periodically, go into read-only mode for a while, then get caught again just wanting to help a passing newbie, and it drags on.

Fuck you and your rules.


Alain Verleyen:

Because people have to go to the Russiam forum to get some publicity from Metaquotes.

You have to ask them why this is so?

I don't mind communicating in any language in any part of the forum. It's a shame that MQs don't read much of the English threads.

 
tickfenix:
Neither English nor Russian is my first language, so I need to more or less use translation software to post on the forum.


If the translation software shows any obvious errors or distortions when translating my words into English, I know how to correct them as best I can.

However, when translating from any language to Russian, if there are any errors, I cannot find or know how to correct them.


I'm very sorry if any inconvenience is caused to anyone.

Thank you.

My comment is not about you, but about moderators work. You're welcome to ask in English here.

 
Andrey Khatimlianskii:

My comment is not about you, but about moderators work. You're welcome to ask in English here.

It's from a Chinese forum (he doesn't understand English either).
In the English part we (often but not always) click on edit on the post, do a machine translation of the post from his language to English with the built-in translator, then click on Update post.
 
Andrey Khatimlianskii:

Thanks, I don't need your advice.

You took my advice yourself with this:

Why doesn't a moderator come in here and delete the message, leaving it instead:

? Double standard?

So don't take it as an imposition - you're the first to preach and express your "eh" - no one asked you to show the real you, not what's written in your profile.

I take my leave - it's not nice.

 
Andrey Khatimlianskii:

Thanks, I don't need your advice.

Moderators live by some unwritten rules of their own, which are absolutely not conducive to normal communication.

I stumble over it periodically, go into read-only mode for a while, then get caught again just wanting to help a passing newbie, and it drags on.

Fuck you and your rules.


I don't mind communicating in any language in any part of the forum. It's a shame that MQs don't read much of the English threads.

Ban for a week

1...585960616263646566676869707172...84
New comment