1200 subscribers!!! - page 163
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So the Arabs have all the cents. The fxopen.real2 server is cents
found one of these recently, writing to the website.
I lost the subject, I should have written it down for myself.
There are half of them in the rankings )))
So I think, what is the point of being outraged here, of bringing it to light? Everyone is happy with it, people are all adults and decide for themselves what to pay and to whom. I personally have nothing to lose from it.
Imagine that in a year you yourself have grown a signal with a real history, with low risks and consistent profits. But because the "Bashkulians", "Arabs" and "Indians" will sell their fake signals, the credibility of the signal service will be further undermined, and no one will subscribe to your really high-quality signal, because they will expect the same plum from you as from them... Are you losing or not?
Imagine that in a year you yourself will grow a signal with a real history, with low risks and consistent profits. But because of the fact that "Bashkulians", "Arabs" and "Indians" will sell their fake signals by that time, the credibility of the signal service will be undermined even more, and no one will subscribe to your really high quality signal, because they will expect you to lose as much as they did... Are you losing or not?
Look what I found 280.80 278.33 277.69 288.69 21049% 10 August, already 43 subscribers!
How's that? That's not possible!
The dudes are investing in the promotion of the signal...
Imagine in a year you yourself grow a signal with a real history, with low risks and consistent profits. But because the "Bashkulians", "Arabs" and "Indians" will sell their fake signals, the credibility of the signal service will be undermined even more, and no one will subscribe to your really high quality signal, because they will expect the same plum from you as from them... Are you losing or not?
Just wanted to say!
Angry users then lash out at the rest of the honest sellers of signals and products.
And they still throw themselves at tester grads / spoofed signals...
Imagine that in a year you yourself will grow a signal with a real history, with low risks and consistent profits. But because of the fact that "Bashkulians", "Arabs" and "Indians" will sell their fake signals by that time, the credibility of the signal service will be undermined even more, and no one will subscribe to your really high quality signal, because they will expect the same plummet from you as from them... Are you losing or not?
Uh-oh. They've taken action. That's a relief.