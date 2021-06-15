1200 subscribers!!! - page 95

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So how the hell did it end, she closed with a small loss? And she could have made a big profit, she was shooting in her direction!
 
Vladimir Tkach:
So how the hell did it end, she closed with a small loss? And she could have made a big profit, she was shooting in her direction!

No, she doesn't take big profits. It's not her thing, she's kind of a profitable pipsetter.

 
Crossed
 
multiplicator:
crossed

You mean gray hair already?
Yes, with that kind of responsibility D)))

 

And why didn't it open today? There were signals on three pairs.


 
Vladimir Tkach:

And why didn't it open today?



What's the point?
With so many subscribers, you can open one pose a week ;)
 
Nikolai Krylov:
What's the point?
With so many subscribers, you can open one pose a week ;)

I'm guessing which one.

 
Mickey Moose:

I can't even guess which one.

Hussars usually put a smiley face after a phrase like that.
 
Whose signal are we talking about? Can I get a link to the signal?
 
Let's have more discussions and create a thread with 3500 subscribers.

Why hasn't this thread been deleted yet?
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