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So how the hell did it end, she closed with a small loss? And she could have made a big profit, she was shooting in her direction!
No, she doesn't take big profits. It's not her thing, she's kind of a profitable pipsetter.
crossed
You mean gray hair already?
Yes, with that kind of responsibility D)))
And why didn't it open today? There were signals on three pairs.
And why didn't it open today?
What's the point?
I'm guessing which one.
I can't even guess which one.